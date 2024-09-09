I'm a Physical Therapist—Try These 5 Simple Balance Exercises to Stay Strong and Prevent Falls

Balance is something we often take for granted—until we start to lose it. As a physical therapist with over 14 years of experience in outpatient orthopedics and balance rehabilitation, I’ve seen firsthand how improving stability can transform lives by preventing falls and enhancing everyday activities. Whether you want to feel more secure on your feet as you age or improve your athletic performance, my top five balance exercises are simple, effective, and can be done right at home. Let’s work together to build your strength and stability, no matter your age or fitness level!

Importance of Balance

I believe that balance is crucial for overall physical health and well-being for individuals of all ages and capability levels. We encounter daily balance challenges. It is important for our overall well-being, especially as we transition into our senior years of life to maintain a high level of balance to reduce our risk of injury and comorbidities.

Preparation for Balance Exercises

Prior to completing these balanced exercises, I recommend that you create a safe space free of clutter and objects that could be harmful if you were to lose your balance. I also recommend wearing proper footwear, drinking plenty of water for adequate hydration, and eating a light snack to balance blood sugar levels. If you are aware that your balance is poor, I would also recommend having a family member, friend, or caregiver present when performing the exercises for safety.

Essential Balance Exercises

1. Standing Calf Stretch Shutterstock Stand near a wall where you are able to place your hands for support. Select one leg and place it 4-6 inches behind you. Your front leg will have a slight bend to your knee in the starting position. While maintaining your back knee in a straight position, slowly lean your body weight forward on the front knee until a strong but comfortable stretch has been felt in the leg that is behind you. Hold that position for a total of 15-30 seconds and then rest. It would be useful to complete this stretch on both legs. I find this stretch to be beneficial for balance due to the many imbalances that occur at our ankles. If we have good ankle mobility, we are able to regain our balance easier.

2. Standing on One Leg/Marches Shutterstock Forty percent of a person's walking cycle is spent on one leg, so if someone can't balance on a single leg, a person's strides are shorter and slower, creating a fall risk. To perform marches, stand behind a chair so you can hold on to stability if needed. Then, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core muscles for stability. Begin by lifting one knee towards your chest while keeping your back straight. Lower your foot back to the ground and repeat with the opposite leg. The goal is to lift your knees as high as possible while maintaining balance. The biggest challenge is to perform marching without using assistance from the chair. You can also practice balancing on a single leg for 10 seconds at a time. Single-leg balances strengthen the leg from the hip down to the ankle. For modifications, you can use one or two arms to hold onto the chair while you perform these marches. If this is still too challenging, you can sit in a chair and perform these marches from a seated position. The muscles required for this exercise include your hip flexors to lift your leg, quads to extend the knee as your foot lifts off, glutes and hamstrings for stabilization of the standing leg, and the core in order to further stabilize this movement. Perform 3 sets of marches for 12-15 reps.

This basic move strengthens leg muscles, which helps improve balance. The primary muscles targeted in this exercise are your quadriceps, which are located on the front of your thighs and control knee extensions, and your glutes, also known as your butt muscles, which control the extension required at the hips. Your hamstrings allow you to descend into a sitting position in a controlled manner and provide additional stability. To perform sit-to-stands, start by sitting in a chair and then standing up. Do not use your hands. If this is too challenging, use a chair with armrests to push up or place your hands on your knees for assistance. Do 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

4. Heel Raises Shutterstock Heel raises are important for strengthening your calf muscles: the gastrocnemius and soleus. These muscles control ankle stability, which is vital for ambulating (walking without assistance) and balance. For more of a challenge, perform heel raises standing behind the chair without using arms for assistance. To modify, you can perform while holding on to the back of the chair. For less difficulty, perform heel raises seated in a chair. Simply lift your heels off the ground, raising onto the front of your foot. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.