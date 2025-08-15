 Skip to content
Scientists Say This $2 Test Detects COVID and Lyme Disease in Just 15 Minutes

Unlike the current saliva test, this tool uses a single drop of blood.

August 15, 2025
August 15, 2025

COVID-19 is still a relatively new-ish virus, with subvariants emerging almost monthly. But since the lockdown and mask mandate were lifted, researchers have developed several versions of a vaccine. Moreover, scientists are on the verge of identifying a potential long COVID biomarker, which would be the first of its kind discovery. And now, researchers say a cheap, portable test could soon be available. What’s more, it could also detect other serious health conditions.

NasRED (Nanoparticle-Supported Rapid Electronic Detection) is a new diagnostic test developed by researchers at Arizona State University that can identify viral and bacterial infections, including COVID-19, Ebola, AIDS, and Lyme disease, in under 15 minutes.

It’s a simple, portable test that costs $2, uses just a single drop of blood, and could have a significant impact on patient care. Accompanying research about NasRED was recently published in the journal ACS Nano.

In an interview with Medical Xpress, lead study author Chao Wang explained how NasRED is light-years ahead of traditional laboratory testing.

“We have the speed and ease of use of a rapid antigen test with sensitivity that’s even better than lab-based tests,” said Wang, an associate professor at ASU’s Biodesign Center for Molecular Design and Biomimetics, as well as the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering. “This is very difficult to achieve.”

As for how the diagnostic tool works, “Some nanoparticles carry antibodies, tiny molecules that act like magnets. Antibodies stick to proteins released by viruses or bacteria when they infect the body. Other nanoparticles carry antigens, fragments of proteins taken directly from viruses or bacteria themselves. These naturally attract antibodies produced by the body to fight infections,” explains Medical Xpress.

“Once coated, these nanoparticles are combined with a tiny sample of bodily fluid, such as a drop of blood, saliva or nasal fluid. If a disease is present, most nanoparticles will sink to the bottom of the tube. If there is no disease, they will remain suspended throughout the liquid,” they continue.

In order to determine this, the researchers created an LED sensor that detects the presence of a disease based on how much light cuts through the top layer of liquid in the vial. “More light means the nanoparticles have sunk to the bottom, leaving the top fluid clearer, meaning that the disease is present,” Medical Xpress further explains.

In the case of COVID-19, NasRED “enables detection of both antibodies and antigens from a small sample volume” and “distinguishes the viral antigens from those of human coronaviruses, and delivers test results in <15 minutes,” explain the study authors.

While the ominous threat of potential long-lasting side effects (and morality) associated with COVID has diminished in the last year or so, the severity of the disease remains—and continues to be a topic of concern with every new variant.

Earlier this summer, we reported about not one, but two, emerging COVID-19 variants:  NB.1.8.1 or “Nimbus” and  XFG or “Stratus.” Nimbus first made landfall in the U.S. in March and was quickly nicknamed the “razor blade throat” variant after patients with sore throats said it felt like they were swallowing sharp metal objects. However, with Stratus, patients are reporting hoarseness and a raspy voice.

But with NasRED, infected individuals could get answers sooner rather than later, after the first onset of symptoms, thanks to early detection. Researchers said the device has the potential to detect other diseases early on, too, such as hepatitis C, HIV, and Lyme disease.

“With low reagent costs and a compact system footprint, this modular digital platform is well-suited for accurate, near-patient diagnosis and screening of a wide range of infectious and chronic diseases,” they concluded.

According to an ASU press release, NasREd currently “requires small, benchtop machines for spinning and mixing samples.” But the researchers hope that with further development, “the technology might one day become a convenient home test, similar to existing rapid COVID-19 tests.”

