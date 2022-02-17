See Frank's Daughter & '60s Icon Nancy Sinatra Now at 81

Nancy Sinatra will always be associated first with her big hit, "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'," but did you know she's continued to put out music in the many years since the song was released? The daughter of legend Frank Sinatra, Nancy's music career spans decades, and she has also spent time as an actor, a mother, a grandmother, a writer, and a radio host. She's committed to preserving the legacy of her father—and more recently, her daughters have helped her keep her own music alive.

Nancy is the oldest of Frank's three children with his first wife, Nancy Barbato. She has a younger brother, Frank Jr., and a younger sister, Tina. Nancy first came into the spotlight appearing alongside her father on one of his television specials, but she found fame of her own in the mid-'60s—especially after she gave herself a Swinging Sixties makeover with blonde hair, mini skirts, and go-go boots. "I was just about to go through a divorce," she told The Independent in 2021. "I was 24 years old and in shock and I didn't really know who I was. I was determined to change my image."

And when she turned over a new leaf, her career took off from there. Read on to learn more about Nancy's music and her life today.

Nancy Sinatra has had a lengthy music career.

Between 1966 and 1972, Nancy released seven solo albums, as well as two albums with collaborator Lee Hazlewood and a Christmas album with her father and siblings. In addition to "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'," Sinatra is known for songs including "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," "Some Velvet Morning," and the theme for the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice.

Her music career slowed down in the 1970s, and in 1995, she released a comeback album, One More Time. After that, she continued to regularly put out music. Her most recent album was 2013's Shifting Gears, and in 2021 a new compilation album was released titled Start Walkin' 1965–1976.

She was also an actor.

Nancy had a short-lived acting career in the 1960s. Her first movie role was in 1964's For Those Who Think Young. In 1965, she appeared with Frank in Marriage on the Rocks. Her last movie was 1968's Speedway, which starred Elvis Presley. More recently, in 2007, Nancy appeared in the final season of The Sopranos in a cameo as herself.

She released two books about her dad.

In 1985, Nancy published the book Frank Sinatra, My Father. Then, in 1995, she wrote a second book, Frank Sinatra: An American Legend. Nancy also carried on Frank's legacy by hosting a Sirius XM show on the Siriusly Sinatra station called Nancy for Frank. In March 2021, she shared on Twitter that the show was ending after 14 years.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Nancy is a mother and grandmother.

Nancy has two daughters in their 40s, AJ and Amanda, with her second husband, Hugh Lambert, who died in 1985. Through them, she also now has grandchildren. In her recent interview with The Independent, Nancy shared that her children were the ones who put together her new compilation album. "I'm blessed to have two kids who care about my legacy," she said.

Speaking about that legacy with People in 2021, Nancy said, "I'm blessed to have been here this long. If I can be of help to people, that would be wonderful. I guess experience counts for something."

