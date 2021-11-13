See Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's Only Child All Grown Up

While country icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were both married more than once, their shared relationship is the one that can't be separated from their music or their legacies. The singers were married from 1968 until 2003, the year they both died—June in May and Johnny in September. Together, Johnny and June had one child, John Carter Cash, who was born in 1970. John followed his parents' footsteps into the country music world, working in multiple aspects of the industry. Now 51, he also has a family of his own, who are carrying on their famous family's history. Read on to find out more about John Carter Cash.

He has several half-siblings.

When Johnny and June got married, Johnny had already been married once and June had been married twice. Johnny welcomed four daughters—Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara Cash—with his first wife, Vivian Liberto. As for June, she had a daughter named Carlene Carter with first husband Carl Smith and a daughter named Rosie Nix Adams with second husband Edwin Nix. Sadly, Rosie died in 2003, one month after her father. Many of the siblings are involved in the music industry as well.

He's a musician and a producer.

John has released three solo albums as a country music singer-songwriter: Bitter Harvest (2003), The Family Secret (2010), and We Must Believe In Magic (2018). He is also a producer and has worked on both of his parents' music. He was a producer on Johnny's albums American III: Solitary Man (2000) and American IV: The Man Comes Around (2002), and June's albums Press On (1999) and Wildwood Flower (2003). John has also worked as a producer with other musicians including equally big names like Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Emmylou Harris.

John has done some film production, as well, notably for the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. "I was quite a bit involved," he told Express. "I wasn't that hands-on during the production, but in working on the script and whatnot I was very involved." He explained, "I complained all the way through it, just about the things I don't think my father would have said or did or maybe I'd question the historical accuracy. [But] the producer and the director were willing to listen; they were openminded."

John is also a writer, and some of his books are tied to his family.

In addition to his work in the music industry, John has written several books. He's written three children's books, a biography of his mother titled Anchored in Love, a memoir about his relationship with his father titled House of Cash: The Legacies of My Father Johnny Cash, a fantasy novel called Lupus Rex, and a cookbook of family recipes, The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook: Recipes and Recollections from Johnny and June's Table.

He has a family of his own.

John has been married to singer Ana Cristina Cash since 2016. They have two children, whose names are both tributes to important people in John's life. Daughter Grace June Cash is named after his mother and James Kristoffer Cash is named after Kris Kristofferson, who was in the band The Highwaymen with Johnny.

In addition to Grace and James, John has three other children from two previous marriages, Joseph John Cash, Anna Maybelle Cash, and Jack Ezra Cash. These names also show a familial connection to Johnny, June's mother Maybelle Carter, and June's father Ezra Carter.

