Culture

Marlon Brando's "Streetcar" Co-Star Called Him "Psychotic," New Book Says

He annoyed his fellow actors with his controversial technique.

By Lia Beck
February 1, 2022
By Lia Beck
February 1, 2022

Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire is one of Marlon Brando's most famous roles. He played the character both onstage in Tennessee Williams' play and in the 1951 movie adaptation. But, even though he was just 23 years old and at the start of his career when he was cast in the production, he was already making some waves. And a couple of his co-stars made it known how unhappy they were working with him.

An excerpt of the new book, The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act by Isaac Butler, was published by Slate and looks at Brando's time starring in the stage production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Two of his co-stars had a problem with the future movie star, with one going to so far as to call him "an impossible, psychotic b******." Read on to find out more.

RELATED: See Marlon Brando's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model.

Brando irked his co-stars during rehearsals.

The cast of "A Streetcar Named Desire" in the play
Bettmann / Getty Images

Brando did a few things that irritated his co-stars during rehearsals for Streetcar. According to The Method excerpt, he showed up late, had trouble memorizing his lines (which may have been due to his dyslexia), and played his scenes differently from day to day, making acting opposite him difficult.

Karl Malden, who played Mitch, explained, "I like to be cooperative in a scene, to help someone deliver in any way I can. Marlon's attitude was very much, 'This is how I'm going to play this scene today. I may play it differently tomorrow. You have to figure out what you're doing yourself.'"

Jessica Tandy had strong words for Brando.

Marlon Brando, Jessica Tandy, and Kim Hunter in "A Streetcar Named Desire"
Bettmann / Getty Images

Jessica Tandy played Blanche in the stage play and also took issue with the way Brando operated, calling him "an impossible, psychopathic b******," according to Butler's book. Apparently, Brando and director Elia Kazan thought that Tandy was jealous, because Brando's performance was causing audiences in early performances of the show to side with Stanley and not Blanche. Tandy was precise in the way she played her part while Method actor Brando would try out new ideas.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The actors tried to bury the hatchet.

Marlon Brando and Jessica Tandy in "A Streetcar Named Desire"
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

When the play officially opened, the entire cast was praised, with Tandy singled out in the New York Times review. Brando apologized, poorly, to Tandy and then wrote her a letter explaining himself. "I was aware that my apology to you was insufficient to an obvious degree," he wrote. "When I am confronted with a situation wherein I feel compelled to express my feelings directly, I am not surprised to find my mouth full of stones." He also pointed out her "gracious behavior to [his] ungraciousness."

Tandy also wrote to Brando and tried to offer advice. Her letter read in part that his actions were "bound to hurt [him] eventually and earn [him] a reputation for irresponsibility which [she didn't] think managers or directors [would] tolerate, despite [his] unusual abilities."

Brando went on to play Stanley in the Streetcar film, while the role of Blanche was re-cast with Vivien Leigh.

That wasn't the only time Brando clashed with co-stars.

Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine in "Guys and Dolls"
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Other stories have come out over the years about issues colleagues had with Brando on set. For instance, in 1955, Brando starred with Frank Sinatra in Guys and Dolls, and they did not get along. As reported by Closer, Sinatra's dislike of Brando began when Brando was cast in On the Waterfront in the role that Sinatra wanted. So, he went into Guys and Dolls already holding a grudge against his co-star.

"Sinatra came out of the glamour of Hollywood in the '40s, while Brando was the new breed, who had open disdain for Hollywood," Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz told Closer. "I don't think Brando came in hating Sinatra, but he grew to." Sinatra reportedly referred to Brando as "mumbles." Brando is said to have gotten back at Sinatra by repeatedly messing up his lines during a scene in which Sinatra's character had cake, so that he would keep having to eat it over and over again. Mankiewicz explained, "He definitely did it on purpose. He was punishing Sinatra for his disruptive behavior."

RELATED: This HBO Star Requested Some of Her Racy Scenes Be Cut.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Fired female employee holding box of belongings in an office
    Fired female employee holding box of belongings in an office
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Will Be Fired From Here

    This vaccine mandate will go into effect in April.

  • If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns
    If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns
    Health

    If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns

    People who use it risk "serious" consequences.

  • The skyline of Seattle, Washington with Mount Rainier in the background
    The skyline of Seattle, Washington with Mount Rainier in the background
    Health

    The 5 States Where COVID Is Still Surging

    National cases are finally coming down—except here.

  • single while in quarantine alone
    single while in quarantine alone
    Relationships

    If You Live in This State, Your Love Life Might Suffer

    New research analyzes key dating indicators.

  • A spider sitting on a green leaf in a yard
    A spider sitting on a green leaf in a yard
    Health

    Having This in Your Yard Attracts Spiders Inside

    Remove this to avoid arachnids in your home.

  • The IRS Just Sent This Major Warning to Taxpayers
    The IRS Just Sent This Major Warning to Taxpayers
    Smarter Living

    The IRS Just Sent This Major Warning to Taxpayers

    This could cause trouble when filing your taxes.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group