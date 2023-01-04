Don't you just want to scream when you're driving and someone walks in front of the car while texting? And how infuriating is it when your friend continues to bring up your ex even though they know you had a bad breakup? While these ignorant behaviors might make a person seem reckless or cruel, the truth is that they could simply be unaware of how their actions affect others. Yes, it's frustrating, but understanding their horoscope may help. Read on to hear from astrologers about the most oblivious zodiac signs, from a bit absentminded to completely out-to-lunch.

6 Taurus

In most situations, grounded Tauruses are incredibly thoughtful and dependable. They won't leave the office until their assignment is perfect, and they'll be the first at your door if you're having a bad day.

"But their judgments are always driven by logic," explains psychic reader and astrologer Emily Newman. If something doesn't fit within their rationale, their stubborn side will come out and they'll lose sight of the actual situation at hand.

5 Gemini

The sign of the twins, with their dual personalities and indecisiveness, is considered the most scattered of the zodiac, and their wishy-washy ways often leave them distracted.

"Gemini usually has multiple things going on at one time. They can get so caught up in conversation that they can easily forget that there is a pot boiling over on the stove or they accidentally missed an appointment," explains author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. "Their mind is always racing, which makes them seem oblivious to what is happening right in front of their face.

4 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are the eternal optimists of the zodiac, always focused on where their next adventure will take them and believing in the power of luck and destiny.

But at times, this can veer into unhealthy territory, according to Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. "For example, everyone says that a person is cheating on them, but they believe that they are too cool for this to be true. Or people say that an offer is definitely a scam, but the Archer refuses to see the truth and think about the consequences."

3 Libra

As the people-pleaser of the zodiac, Libra's problem is that they don't follow their own intuition, but instead are only concerned with what others think and how to keep everyone else happy.

"They focus too much on weighing things back and forth to the point of not always seeing the outcome or big picture," says Barretta. For example, they may be so wrapped up in making sure everyone's drink is filled at their party that they spend no time chatting with their guests and come off as quite inattentive.

2 Pisces

Unlike Libra, Pisces is highly intuitive. But their emotional water-sign energy means they very often get lost in their feelings or daydreams and become detached from reality.

As Alta points out, Pisces is the stereotypical absentminded person you may hear jokes about. "They can easily get on the wrong bus and find themselves on the other side of the city, think that it's Saturday and not go to work; confuse a person from Tinder with someone else and sit next to a wrong person; or buy tickets to Austria instead of Australia."

1 Aquarius

Aquarians are the eccentric rebels of the zodiac, and they have no problem sharing their unique perspectives with anyone who'll listen. "They like to shock people and are totally unaware of just how 'shocking' they can be at times," says Barretta. "They are oblivious to the opinions others form of them."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

And like fellow water sign Pisces, Aquarius tends to get lost in their minds. "When they obviously seem totally checked out, you can bet they have just spent time imagining and inventing a better way to do something or how they will be starting a new fashion trend," Barretta adds.