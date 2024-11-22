6 Mistakes in Your Skincare Routine You Need to Stop

Is your skincare routine undermining the look, feel, and health of your complexion? It’s easy to fall into the trap of following a certain routine or using a certain product because it’s popular on social media (for example viral SkinTok hacks), but what works for someone else might be completely wrong for your skin type or needs. Here are 7 mistakes in your skincare routine you need to stop immediately, according to experts.

1. Neglecting Skin Below the Neck Shutterstock Don’t forget to treat the skin below your neck, especially the delicate chest/decolletage area. “One of my skin commandments is ‘do unto your body as you would do unto your face’. So many people put effort into the skin on their face while all but ignoring the rest of their skin,” says Mona Gohara, MD , via Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut. “Especially during the winter, there’s a mindset of ‘oh, I’ll wait until spring cleaning.’ But just because no one will be seeing your feet in sandals doesn’t mean they don’t deserve your care. If your facial skin-care routine is already on point, try investing the same level of care into your body. Exfoliate your elbows, knees, and heels, and use gentle cleansers and moisturizers the way you would for your face.”

2. Over-Cleansing Skin Shutterstock Be careful not to irritate your skin with over-cleansing. "I'm not a stickler about washing your face morning and night for the sake of a regimen," board-certified dermatologist Sherwin Parikh, MD, tells Byrdie . "[The most important thing is] cleansing while maintaining a healthy skin barrier. If you use too much hot water or heavily foaming products, which tend to have irritating surfactants, you can over-cleanse your skin even if you only use them once daily. The key is not to irritate your skin for the sake of cleansing, as this can compromise your skin's natural, protective barrier."

3. DIY Skincare Shutterstock Natural ingredients can cause harm if you’re not careful. “Everything is fine in moderation, but I think people need to be more cognizant of what they’re putting on their skin when using DIY recipes,” says Dr. Gohara. “It’s easy to assume that foods can’t cause your skin any harm, but that’s not the case. Some of the most common DIY beauty ingredients can leave your skin worse off after using them. For example, lemon juice has been said to help fading sunspots, but it’s really acidic and can literally leave burns on your skin. Turmeric can stain your skin (think: the way it stains your pans).”

4. Overdoing It With Exfoliation Shutterstock Too much exfoliation can wreak havoc on your skin. "People who use retinoids, acid complex peels, pads, enzymes, and physical exfoliants should be careful of making a mess of the skin barrier and balance needed for the microbiome to function,” board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, MD , tells Who What Wear. "Irritation, inflammation, redness, itching, flaking, and tightness are all common outcomes as the skin is overly taxed.” RELATED: 10 Daily Habits That Keep Your Skin Young.

5. Popping Your Own Pimples Shutterstock Don’t pop your own pimples—it can cause scarring. “When you try to pop the pimple, you may end up pushing the P.acnes infection deeper down the oil glands and layers of the skin,” Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director-Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, tells Vogue India . “This would lead to newer pimples and scarring.”