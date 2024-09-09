Eggs Linked to Salmonella Outbreak Recalled After 65 Illnesses Reported in 9 States

Even if you only keep the basics in your fridge, chances are you have a carton of eggs on hand. A breakfast and baking staple, eggs are a great go-to—and even better, they're an awesome source of protein. But before you scramble or fry your eggs this week, double-check the brand you have. According to a Sept. 6 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bonduel, Wisconsin-based company Milo's Poultry Farm is recalling all of its eggs after they were linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

The recall applies to all eggs branded "Milo's Poultry Farm" and "Tony's Fresh Market," which were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and food service distributors. All carton sizes and egg types (including cage-free or organic) are being pulled, regardless of the expiration date.

The recall comes after the FDA informed Milo's Poultry Farm that environmental samples tested positive for Salmonella bacteria.

"Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms are contaminated with Salmonella and are making people sick," an investigation report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states.

Sixty-five illnesses and 24 hospitalizations have been reported in nine states. As of the latest CDC update on Sept. 6, no deaths have been reported. Sick people lived in Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, Utah, California, and Virginia. The most illnesses were reported in Wisconsin, where the CDC estimates 12 to 42 sick people lived, followed by Illinois, where four to 11 sick people lived. People got sick between May 23 and Aug. 10.

"This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported," the CDC notes on its "Where Sick People Lived" page. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella."

Per the FDA and the CDC, older adults, children under the age of 5, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, as Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections." People who are otherwise healthy can also get sick and experience symptoms such as "fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the FDA states.

While it's rare, a Salmonella infection can also result in the organism entering the bloodstream. This leads to "more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA warns.

As of the Sept. 6 announcement, Milo's Poultry Farm, LLC had ceased production and distribution. The FDA notes that the company will also "undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment."

If you have Milo's Poultry Farm or Tony's Fresh Market eggs at home, the FDA urges you not to eat them. The CDC also advises people to wash items and surfaces that might have touched the recalled eggs and to contact their doctor if they experience "severe" Salmonella symptoms. The agency notes that symptoms typically start between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover from a Salmonella infection without treatment within four to seven days.

Consumers with questions can contact Milo's Poultry Farm directly using the contact information provided in the FDA recall notice.