Health
Walmart Shoppers, Take Caution: Apple Juice Recalled Over Arsenic Levels

Almost 10,000 cases of Great Value apple juice have been pulled from shelves.

Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardAug 26, 2024
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, covering neurological news for healthcare professionals. She also published her nonfiction history book, The Marine Society of the City of New York 1770-2020, with Fort Schuyler press in 2020. Truly passionate about writing, she’s always up for a new research project or to deep dive into a new topic—whether it be the latest medical studies or a wellness trend she can try out herself. She began her career at a local newspaper in New Jersey, where she was able to work in her hometown writing for and about the people she knows best. She took a hiatus to complete her book before continuing her work in journalism at NeurologyLive and later at Best Life.
Especially if you have kids at home, apple juice is likely a staple in your refrigerator. And while there are some more well-known name brands like Mott's and Martinelli's, they're not the only options on the market. In fact, Walmart sells its own apple juice under its affordable Great Value brand. However, if this is your go-to variety, you should proceed with caution. According to a new notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Great Value apple juice has been recalled due to concerns about inorganic arsenic levels.

Per the FDA, the recall was initiated on Aug. 15, but as of Aug. 23, its classification was updated to Class II. This classification is applied to recalls where "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The recall applies to 9,535 cases of Great Value brand apple juice, which were packed in 8-ounce plastic bottles and sold in packs of six. Affected products have a universal product code (UPC) of 0-78742-29655-5 and a "Best if Used by" date of Dec. 28, 2024.

The FDA notice states that the apple juice bottles were pulled because they contained "inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance." The apple juice contained 13.2 parts per billion (ppb) of inorganic arsenic, while the current acceptable level is 10 ppb.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Walmart Spokesperson Molly Blakeman said, "The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

It's important to note that Great Value is Walmart's store brand, but Refresco Beverages US Inc., a Tampa-based company, actually manufactures the apple juice.

Products were sold in 25 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

According to the FDA, "arsenic may be present in food from the environment where foods are grown, raised, or processed." However, it's also associated with negative health effects when people are exposed to certain levels. Research also suggests that inorganic arsenic is more dangerous than organic arsenic.

As such, the FDA "monitors and regulates levels of arsenic" in food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. When arsenic levels are found to be "unsafe," the agency can take regulatory action.

"This may include working with the manufacturer to resolve the issue, and as necessary, taking steps to prevent the product from entering, or remaining, in the U.S. market," the agency states.

This isn't the first time apple juice has been pulled this year due to similar concerns. In April, Martinelli's apple juice was pulled after the State of Maryland performed testing that identified higher-than-acceptable levels of inorganic arsenic. In June 2023, the FDA also updated its action level for inorganic apple juice to 10 ppb "to help protect public health by reducing exposure to inorganic arsenic."

Best Life reached out to Walmart for comment and will update the story when we hear back.

