New Popsicle Recall Affects 137,000 Cases

While Starbucks officially dropped its Pumpkin Spice Latte this morning, summer is still here. So before we welcome chillier temps and spooky season, we might still have a few visits from a summer staple: the ice cream truck. But while many of us have our go-to orders, a new recall announcement might affect what you treat yourself to. According to an Aug. 21 recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Unilever is recalling approximately 137,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop products.

The recalled Popsicle Jolly Rancher Green Apple Blue Raspberry Grape Frozen Confection Pops were sold as single-serving options from ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers across the U.S. Products were distributed to wholesale distributors and operators between Feb. 1 and Aug. 15.

Unilever pulled products after it was discovered that the popsicles might contain "milk allergens" that aren't listed on the packaging as an ingredient. According to the FDA, there have been two reported allergic reactions connected to the popsicles so far. The agency asks that anyone concerned about an allergic reaction contact their healthcare provider.

RELATED: FDA Issues Recalls for Chocolate Ice Cream and Candy Due to Undeclared Allergens.

U.S. FDA

In general, anyone who purchased these products should avoid eating them, even if you don't have an allergy yourself.

"If you do not have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product should not pose a risk; however, in an abundance of caution it is best that the product is disposed of, so that others with a milk sensitivity are not impacted," Unilever explains in a recall FAQ. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

All recalled popsicles have the same universal product code (UPC) of 077567003720, and a full list of affected lot codes can be found in the FDA notice. You can find the UPC beneath the barcode and the lot code printed on the bottom of the wrapper.

RELATED: If You Bought This Coffee Maker at Aldi, It's Being Recalled for Burn Hazard.

Customers can submit for reimbursement by supplying proof of purchase in the form of a photo clearly showing the UPC and lot code. You can submit the photo by clicking "Get Started" at the bottom of Unilever's recall page. (If you purchased multiple individually packaged popsicles, you will need a photo that includes every impacted product.) After you submit proof of purchase, you will receive a confirmation email from info@astutebot.com, and reimbursement will arrive within eight to 10 weeks, Unilever says.

The FDA notes that the recall doesn't apply to any other Unilever or Popsicle-brand products, including the 18-count multi-packs of the Popsicle Jolly Rancher products sold in grocery stores.

Unilever also stated that the company is "implementing corrective actions with the supplier to ensure [the issue] is not repeated." If you have any questions, contact the Unilever Support Team directly by calling 888-926-3554, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).