If You Bought This Coffee Maker at Aldi, It's Being Recalled for Burn Hazard

For many of us, the day doesn’t officially begin until we’ve had our morning cup of coffee. But if you own a coffee maker from Aldi, you may want to swing by Starbucks until you get the chance to upgrade your machine. On Aug. 15, Aldi recalled about 28,000 units of its Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers after receiving several reports of malfunctioning errors and burn injuries, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



Ambiano is a home appliance brand sold at major retailers like Aldi. Its product line includes everything from food processors to slow cookers to stand mixers. The CPSC notice states that the recalled single-cup coffee maker poses a serious threat to users as multiple machines have been reported to “expel hot water from the top.”

Not only does this affect the coffee maker’s productivity, but it also opens the door for potential electrical damage and bodily injury. Because of this, Aldi has labeled the product “a burn hazard” to customers.

As of this writing, Aldi has received 25 reports of malfunctioning machines expelling hot water, in addition to three reports of burn injuries.

Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers retailed for $49.99 and were sold at Aldi grocery stores in 38 states and Washington D.C. from July through September 2023. The recalled kitchen appliance came in gray, blue, pink, and purple, with Ambiano’s signature printed on the side of the machine. The affected coffee makers are 11 inches long, 4.7 inches wide, and 12 inches tall.

U.S. CPSC

Coffee drinkers can determine whether their Ambiano machines have been affected by the recall by locating the Universal Product Code (UPC) and corresponding model number. These are listed on the rating label at the bottom of the unit. The model number is in the top right corner, per a separate recall announcement.

According to the notice, recalled UPCs are as listed: 4061464174788; 4061464174801; 4061464174849; 4061464174825; and 4061464174863. Recalled units will also bear the model number 708924 or 708925.

If your Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker matches the description, Aldi is requesting that you stop using the machine immediately and return the recalled product to an Aldi store for a $49.99 cash refund (plus tax).

However, Ambiano owners can dispose of the coffee maker themselves by following the safety instructions online in exchange for a $75 Aldi digital gift card. In order to receive the electronic gift card, you will need to register the recalled machine, cut its cord (after you’ve unplugged it from the outlet, of course), and upload photos that show a legible “model number and registration number” and the broken power cord. More detailed instructions are listed on the separate recall notice.

Any and all questions can be directed to Aldi, who can be reached 1-888-770-7124 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), Monday through Friday.