The 10 Best Meal Prep Containers, Nutritionists Say

You've heard it a million times: Meal prep is one of the easiest ways to ensure you have healthy food at your fingertips, all while saving your wallet from unexpected takeout orders. But at the same time, the task often feels like yet another chore—and that's before you even think about packaging your foods for when you need them or transporting them to where you want to eat them. For that, you need one of the best meal prep containers. Ahead, we asked chefs and nutritionists for their go-to picks that will keep your food fresh without any leaks. A better lunch starts now.

10 Best Meal Prep Containers

1. Pyrex Freshlock 14-Piece Mixed Size Glass Food Storage Meal Prep Container Set

A 14-piece set of glass containers in rectangle, square, and circle shapes is a great place to start your meal prep collection. Shelley Balls, MDA, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and nutritionist for Consumer Health Digest, calls Pyrex a favorite brand.

"Because they're made of glass, they are free of BPAs and can be safely put in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, and they do not stain when storing foods like beets or spaghetti sauce to help keep them looking nice for many years," she says. "These containers are airtight, leakproof, and come with locking lids, making food storage spill-free!"

Fun tip: You can write on the tops of the lids with a dry-erase marker to label what's inside and the date you prepared it.

2. Pyrex Freshlock Glass Food Storage Container

If you only have space in your pantry for one or two meal-prep containers, try Pyrex's two-cup rectangular piece. The container is glass, and the top is made of BPA-free plastic.

"This is the perfect size for meal prep as you have enough room to add your main dish and a side of vegetables to go along with it—ideal if you're taking lunch to work," says Balls. "If you're taking soup to go, this two-cup container also ensures you're getting an appropriate portion for lunch as you have the flexibility of filling it halfway or all the way up based on your nutrient needs."

3. Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free 22-Piece Food Storage Containers Set

This set of 22 containers is made of BPA-free triton plastic—but they're just as hardy as glass, minus the risk of shattering.

"They are stain and odor-resistant, which is crucial when storing strong-flavored ingredients," says Kevin Ashton, chef and culinary advisor at Restaurantji. "The containers have secure latches that create an airtight seal, ensuring my food stays fresh for longer."

You can use them for prepping, storing, and reheating foods because they're microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe.

4. Bentgo Modern – Leak-Resistant Bento Lunch Box

A bento box like this one from Bentgo will take your lunch planning to the next level. It's easy to slip into a backpack for any meal on the go.

"It's perfect because it has multiple compartments, which helps me keep my portions controlled and my foods separated," says Wendell Albarran, certified nutritionist at Real Fitness Elevate. "I often prepare meals with different components, like salads with dressings or main dishes with sides, and this container keeps everything neat and fresh until I'm ready to eat."

5. Glasslock 18-Piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set

The range of sizes in this set ensures you have everything you need in your meal plan, from meals to snacks to sauces and sides.

"I love Glasslock containers because they are made from durable, tempered glass, a healthier alternative to conventional plastic that doesn't contain harmful chemicals such as BPA and phthalates, which can leach into food during heating," says Jacek Szymanowski, PN certified nutritionist and health coach.

They're airtight and can go in the freezer or oven, depending on the needs of your meal or reheating.

6. Glasslock Food-Storage Container with Locking Lids, Oven and Microwave Safe

A three-pack of Glasslock's Oven Safe Containers is ideal for the person who's just starting their packed-lunch journey.

"The glass container is airtight and leak-proof, so my meals stay fresh, and there are no unexpected spills, even when I use it to store liquids such as soups and sauces," says Ashton. "The other reason why I love this container set is because they are durable—I have had my set for two years, and they don't show any signs of degradation."

7. PrepNaturals 5 Pack 34 Oz Glass Meal Prep Containers

This set of five borosilicate glass containers is handily split into three compartments, so you can separate any side, mains, or snacks. It's safe to use in the microwave, freezer, oven, and dishwasher.

"They come with secure, locking lids that create an airtight and watertight seal," Szymanowski notes. Because nothing is worse than having your lunch leak into the rest of your things.

8. OXO Good Grips 5.1 Cup Plastic Smart Seal Leakproof Food Storage

Five cups is on the larger end for an everyday meal prep container, and chef and culinary entrepreneur Adonis Ouano Icalina loves that this one has a horizontal design that makes it easy to get to all the food inside without digging.

"The soft, non-slip grips make it easy to hold and transport, even when my hands are wet or oily," says Ouano Icalina. "Plus, the clear plastic allows me to see what's inside without having to label it."

It's BPA-free with a removable, easy-to-clean silicone seal.

9. Skroam 10 Pack Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids

This set of 10 containers stacks perfectly, so you can fill your refrigerator with meal-prepped vegetables, fruits, grains, and put-together meals. They can go in the microwave, oven, and freezer for maximum versatility.

"I need to be able to put them in the dishwasher, so I prefer glass," says Rachel MacPherson, certified personal trainer and exercise nutrition specialist at Garage Gym Reviews. "Replaceable lids are also a huge bonus."

10. 48 Count Food Storage Containers With Lids

Glass isn't the only option, especially if you're someone who's hesitant to meal-prep to begin with.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I use these deli containers to store pre-cut and prepped and cooked grains, fruit, veggies, salads, sauces, and proteins, as well as for yogurt and fruit parfaits, overnight oats, and more," says MacPherson. "They are what professional kitchens use, so that's why I decided to give them a go after a chef friend recommended them to me."

As a bonus, they're also affordable and easy to replace. They're safe for the microwave and freezer, and the set comes with containers in 32-, 16-, and 8-ounce sizes.

