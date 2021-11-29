Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.

The new photos of Finn and Hazel are rare, but this isn't the only time Roberts and Moder's kids have been spotted on their social media. Plus, earlier this year, Hazel stepped into the public eye by making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Read on to see the birthday posts for the now-17-year-old twins and to learn more about the Roberts-Moder family.

Roberts shared a photo of the twins as babies.

For her birthday post, Roberts posted a picture of herself with Finn and Hazel when they were babies. She wrote in the caption, "17 of the Sweetest years of life" and added 17 birthday cake emoji. Roberts welcomed the twins in 2004, two years after she and Moder got married. In 2007, they welcomed son Henry, who is now 14 years old.

Moder posted the twins wearing matching outfits.

In his post, Moder shared an image of Hazel and Finn wearing matching Wonder Woman shirts while eating at a table. "these rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood," he captioned the post.

Moder previously posted about Finn and Hazel's birthday in 2017 when they turned 13. He shared that Finn got his first surfboard and Hazel got a purple bike. Moder also celebrated Henry's 14th birthday earlier this year with an Instagram post of him skateboarding.

Hazel made headlines earlier this year.

While the Roberts-Moder kids generally stay out of the spotlight, Hazel made headlines earlier this year for walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with her dad. The father and daughter attended the premiere of the film Flag Day for which Moder was the cinematographer. Hazel wore a long yellow lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes as she posed for photos alongside her dad.

Roberts has said that raising teens is a unique challenge.

Once her children became adolescents, Roberts realized just how different it is raising teens today than when she was one herself. "It's different than when I might have said to my mom, 'Mom, you don't know what it's like to be a teenager today,' even though she probably did," the star told Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "Danny and I really don't know what it's like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things and I just say to them, 'I'm going to say no, and I'm going to look into it because I don't even know what we're talking about.'"

