See Throwback Photos of Julia Roberts, Who Turns 54 Today

Here are some of the movie star's best moments from the '80s and '90s.

October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021

One of Hollywood's biggest stars is celebrating a special day today. Oct. 28 is Julia Roberts' birthday, and the actor just turned 54 years old. The star usually keeps her life private life pretty quiet, so don't expect paparazzi pics from some big birthday celebration at a club. Instead, fans might get a silly birthday Instagram post like she's shared in the past.

But while we can't count on Roberts to post a slideshow of old photos of herself for the big day, that doesn't mean we can't. The A-lister has been very famous for a very long time, with an acting career spanning from the late '80s to today. Read on to check out some fun throwback pictures of Roberts, including a couple of her career highlights.

1985

Lisa Roberts, Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts, and Jon Voight at the "Runaway Train" premiere party in 1985
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

First up, we have this photo from 1985 in which Roberts and her siblings, Lisa and Eric Roberts, were photographed with Jon Voight at the premiere party for the movie Runaway Train. At the time, Roberts was only 18 years old.

1986

Eric and Julia Roberts at the Baronet Theater in New York City in 1986
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In this photo from 1986, Roberts was at the Baronet Theater in New York City with her brother for the premiere of Steaming.

1988

Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor, and Annabeth Gish on the set of "Mystic Pizza"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

One of Roberts' first major roles was in the 1988 movie Mystic Pizza, a dramedy about three teenagers working at a pizza place. Here, she is pictured on set with co-stars Lili Taylor and Annabeth Gish.

1989

Julia Roberts at the premiere of "Great Balls of Fire!" in 1989
S. Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Roberts wore a chunky knit sweater and high socks to the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989. She attended with her boyfriend at the time, Dylan McDermott.

1989

Julia Roberts and Dylan McDermott at the 4th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Here, McDermott and Roberts were photographed together at an awards show. They starred together in the movie Steel Magnolias, which was released in 1989.

1989

Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts at the 1989 premiere of "Steel Magnolias"
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In another photo from 1989, Roberts is seen with her Steel Magnolias co-stars at the premiere of the film. She's pictured with Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Sally Field, and Dolly Parton. The movie was a huge early role for Roberts. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and won a Golden Globe in the same category.

1990

Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Roberts went with a gray suit and a tie for the 1990 Golden Globe Awards when she won Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias.

1991

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland at the 1991 Oscars
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Roberts was in a blonde hair phase when she attended the 1991 Academy Awards with then-partner Kiefer Sutherland.

1993

Julia Roberts and Whoopi Goldberg at ShoWest 1993
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

The actor chatted with Whoopi Goldberg while wearing a very stripe-y casual look at an event in 1993.

1997

Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz at the premiere of "My Best Friend's Wedding" in 1997
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty Images

Flashing forward a few years, lastly we have Roberts posing alongside My Best Friend's Wedding co-star Cameron Diaz at the movie's premiere in 1997.

