If you've spent any time on TikTok or Instagram, then you've likely heard of the concept of manifestation. On these quick hit posts, which hardly have the word count to get into real manifestation techniques, it seems like manifestation is as easy as identifying what you'd like to see happen in your life, and then, poof, it appears. Well, the pros have some different ideas. Ahead, we asked manifestation experts how to manifest your goals in the most efficient way. These tips could help you build a better, more fulfilling life as long as you're willing to put in the work (and yes, there is work involved!).

What Is Manifestation?

Manifestation starts with knowing yourself fully. "It is a process that helps align the subconscious and conscious mind together and then synergize them with the cosmic universe to reach a particular goal," says Sidhharrth Kumaar, an astrologer and numerologist." This is about winning from within over our own fears and doubts and marching ahead on an action plan with complete resources."

However, that's not to say manifestation is all in your head or that it refers to thinking versus action. "Rather, manifesting is all about putting everything in action along with the subconscious mind," says Kumaar.

Amanda Lieber, a medium, intuitive, and spiritual teacher, says the manifestation process never stops. "We're manifesting all the time, whether we know it or not—and we can choose to make it a conscious process in order to create more joy, abundance, and love in our lives," she says.

What Types of Things Should I Try to Manifest?

The experts we polled said there are many popular things people can manifest, and you should tailor your manifestations to your unique needs.

"The rule of thumb is, if you desire something, you can manifest it," says Lieber. "You can manifest anything, such as a more positive feeling state like peace or joy, perfect health and vitality, a loving relationship, a new group of friends, more money, a vacation, or specific material items like a new car or home—the list is endless and is only limited by your own imagination."

Here are a few examples to start with:

A more rewarding career path

Attracting more money

Achieving financial security

Landing a dream job

Being able to purchase a dream home

Traveling more often

Increasing self-love

Manifest love or attract an ideal partner

Achieving inner peace

Finding a new friend group

Attaining better health

Keep in mind that these manifestations can be as specific or vague as you want them to be. "For example, you can ask for $100 or $1 million dollars—or just more money in general," says Lieber.

How to Manifest Your Goals

Zoe Blarowski, a manifestation expert and founder of Manifest a Perfect Life, shared her step-by-step process for how to manifest something in your life.

1. Set clear intentions.

In order to start manifesting, you need to know exactly what you want.

"Be specific with your goals—make sure that you include what you want, when you want it, and some action steps that you're going to take," says Blarowski. "This will help you create a clear vision."

2. Visualize your goals as if you've achieved them.

You'll want to do this once a day. "Create a vivid mental picture of what your success is going to look like, and once you have a clear picture in your mind, concentrate on feeling the emotions that you are going to feel once your goal has been achieved in the present tense," says Blarowski. "Make the mental picture as real as possible by using all your senses!"

3. Repeat positive affirmations in your daily life.

Here's another daily task for you—but really, if you can do it multiple times a day, that's even better.

"Go through affirmation lists (there are tons online) and find ones that resonate with you," says Blarowski. "For example, I like these affirmations: 'I am successful and achieve my goals easily,' 'Large sums of money come to me quickly and easily,' 'My body is healthy and thriving,' 'I am surrounded by loving, supportive people.'"

Each affirmation should align with your overall goals and promote positive thinking. If it doesn't speak to you, skip it!

4. Create a vision board.

This one's fun, and you can even involve a few friends. "Gather images and words that represent your goals and place them on a vision board," says Blarowski.

You should keep the board somewhere you'll see it and get a chance to focus on it each day, like the refrigerator or your closet door.

5. Take inspired action.

Are you wondering, "How does manifestation work?" This is how—and it can be challenging.

"Break down your goals into actionable steps and start working towards them," says Blarowski.

Then, you'll need to do something each day to bring you closer to your goal. "It doesn't matter how small the step is, as long as you take one each day," Blarowski notes.

She suggests a habit-tracking app on your phone: "Then I'm motivated not to break the streak!"

6. Practice gratitude.

While there may be a long list of things you want to manifest, you should also think warmly about what you've already accomplished.

"Regularly express gratitude for what you have and for the daily progress you are making towards your goals," says Blarowski. "This helps you keep a positive mindset and keeps you going on those action steps each day."

She suggests dedicated gratitude walks, during which you account for the great things in your life, admire the nature you pass, and generally create a sense of positive energy. A gratitude journal also fits the bill.

Will These Manifestation Methods Actually Work?

In order to get the most out of your manifestations, it's important to stay patient and persistent, even if it doesn't seem like your manifestations are working.

"Trust that the universe supports you and is working in your favor, and continue to take action steps toward your goal each and every day," says Blarowski. "Know that there is a gestational period for everything in life, including your manifestations, and the universe has its own timing for everything."

Conclusion

The process of manifestation is incredibly personal. In order to manifest a more fulfiling life, you'll need to get clear on what that means. From there, you can determine what you'd like to manifest and begin the step-by-step manifestation technique toward making your dreams a reality. For more life advice and metaphysical tips, visit Best Life again soon.