34 States That Will Have Unusually Hot Falls This Year

Lingering humidity and high temperatures can "dull" fall foliage.

September 9, 2025
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like sweater weather isn’t arriving anytime soon for much of the East Coast and Southwest, as well as parts of the Northwest.

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a slower transition to autumn this year, with temperatures up to three degrees higher than historical averages due to “lingering summer heat, tropical storms, hurricanes, wildfires, [and] smoky haze.” While Midwesterners will be reaching for warmer layers, folks along the coasts might be able to sneak in a few extra beach days in September.

“Areas in the middle of the country, including Kansas to Wisconsin, will experience very pleasant and calm stretches of fall weather that will be perfect for fairs, festivals, and outdoor events,” AccuWeather lead long-range expert Paul Pastelok said in a press release shared with Best Life. “Other areas across the eastern and western U.S. will face some stubborn summerlike heat and humidity sticking around this autumn.”

Technically, summer isn’t over until the autumn equinox on Monday, Sept. 22. However, coffee shops are already rolling out their fall menus, department stores are pushing chunky knits and leather boots, and pumpkin ales are now on tap.

But while our grocery carts and wardrobes might scream fall, Mother Nature is saying otherwise.

Per AccuWeather’s report, “Warm and humid air will hold firm across the eastern United States through the start of autumn, delaying the true arrival of fall-like weather conditions.” Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected in areas “from California to Texas and northward into Oregon and Idaho.”

And the forecast doesn’t look any better for the East Coast, which is in for a “hot and sticky” start to fall.

“A slower transition to fall is expected along much of the East Coast from the Carolinas to parts of the Northeast and even New England. There will be some heat and humidity hanging around as kids start heading back to school,” added Pastelok.

From Sept. to Nov. 2025, temperatures are anticipated to be higher than historical averages in 34 states:

  1. Washington
  2. Oregon
  3. Montana
  4. Idaho
  5. California
  6. Nevada
  7. Utah
  8. Colorado
  9. Arizona
  10. New Mexico
  11. Texas
  12. North Dakota
  13. South Dakota
  14. Nebraska
  15. Louisanna
  16. Mississippi
  17. Alabama
  18. Georgia
  19. Florida
  20. South Carolina
  21. North Carolina
  22. Eastern Tennessee
  23. Virginia
  24. Maryland
  25. Pennsylvania
  26. New York
  27. New Jersey
  28. Massachusetts
  29. Vermont
  30. New Hampshire
  31. Connecticut
  32. Delaware
  33. Maine
  34. Rhode Island

AccuWeather’s report coincides with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal temperature outlook. The agency’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) says there is a 50 to 80 percent chance that fall temps will be “likely above” average in the Southwest, mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and in South Florida.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Towson University climatologist Michael Allen chalked up the extension of summer-like temperatures to global warming.

“We know that the [latitude] of the sun isn’t changing necessarily,” said Allen. “Most of the changes are caused by the warming of the planet because of greenhouse gases being burned.”

Some cities are stuck in the sweltering heat longer than others. Comparing the hottest 90 days between 1965 and 1994 to 1995 to 2024, the following cities showed the largest increases in summer days, per The Washington Post:

  • San Francisco
  • Miami
  • New Orleans
  • Houston
  • Tampa
  • Los Angeles
  • McAllen, TX

Summer’s overstayed welcome can also lead to “dull fall foliage”—one of the most anticipated times of the year.

“Heat, drought conditions, and even wildfire smoke will limit the vibrancy of colors in much of the interior West. Stressed trees in the lower elevations could drop leaves a week or two earlier than average this autumn,” said Pastelok.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
