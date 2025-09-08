4 Regions Where Hurricane Season Will Be the Worst This Year

We may be on the brink of fall, but meteorologists say not all regions will experience sweater weather this September and October. This month marks the halfway point of the 2025 hurricane season, and so far, only one storm (named Erin) has reached hurricane-level strength; however, it never made landfall and was later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. But we aren’t out of the woods yet.

Historically, hurricane activity peaks during the latter part of the season, from September through November. Forecasters are expecting this trend to play out over the coming months, particularly along the Eastern Seaboard.

RELATED: 6 Regions Where Fall Foliage Will Peak This Month.

“Warm and humid air will hold firm across the eastern United States through the start of autumn, delaying the true arrival of fall-like weather conditions,” according to an AccuWeather report shared with Best Life.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts “above-average season surges” due to “warmer-than-normal Atlantic waters, weaker trade winds, and a strong West African monsoon.”

This corroborates predictions made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In an updated hurricane lookout, the NOAA said “atmospheric and oceanic conditions continue to favor an above-normal season.” Those odds sit at 50 percent.

So, how active will this Atlantic hurricane season be? AccuWeather is forecasting 13 to 18 named storms, of which 7 to 10 will be upgraded to hurricanes. It’s estimated that 3 to 5 will be classified as “major” hurricanes, and 3 to 6 will make a direct impact on the U.S.

As for which regions will get hit the hardest, the Southwest Atlantic, Gulf Coast, and Caribbean should stay on guard. Meanwhile, landlocked states should brace for potential flash floods.

“Tropical storms and hurricanes interacting with slow-moving fronts may trigger heavy rainfall and flash flooding at times from the central Gulf Coast into the Appalachians and parts of the Midwest. This includes some areas devastated by deadly flooding earlier this year,” says AccuWeather.

“Abnormally warm waters and conditions more conducive for tropical development will fuel the potential for tropical storms and hurricanes to develop and potentially rapidly intensify near coastal cities from late summer throughout autumn,” per the release.

AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva warns that “development can be quick, as they tend to form near land over the Southwest Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean, giving short time to prepare, rather than farther out over the Atlantic.”

The Washington Post said the “unusually warm waters” in the Caribbean Sea, near the Bahamas, Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico are of “particular concern for southern states” as we reach the peak of hurricane season.

“I expect things to pick up and for the bulk of our seasonal activity to occur in the next few weeks,” meteorologist Andy Hazelton told the outlet.

RELATED: 7 Best Fall Foliage Trees to Peep in Your Region.

If you live in a hurricane region, it’s important to stay informed and vigilant, as storms can change direction and progress at a moment’s notice.

“No two storms are alike,” warned NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “Every storm presents unique, life-threatening hazards that can impact people in both coastal and inland communities. Have a plan in place, and know the actions you should take before, during, and after the wide range of hazards that the hurricane season can bring.”

Earlier this hurricane season, Best Life advised: “You can check if you live in an evacuation zone or flood-prone area using tools like FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center. Even inland areas can face flash floods and power outages. Next, sign up for local emergency alerts and monitor the NOAA’s Weather Radio, National Hurricane Center, and your city or county’s emergency management updates.”