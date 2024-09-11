Want to Earn 6 Figures? These Are the 10 Highest-Paying College Degrees in the U.S.

Choosing a college major is hard. Obviously, you want to study a topic you’re passionate about—but that can be easier said than done. Perhaps you’re a math whiz who is a beast at crunching numbers, or you have a creative side that’s just waiting to be tapped. Oftentimes, students find it helpful to work backward by speaking with working professionals who have their dream job, which can highlight majors they might not have otherwise considered. But for many, choosing a concentration has a lot to do with which degree is going to be most financially rewarding in the long run.

The debate about whether or not you still need a college degree has been hotly contested by Gen Z and Generation Alpha, but new data shows that higher education does matter in the workforce—especially in higher-paying fields. According to a Payscale report, college graduates earn 37 percent more than non-college graduates.

“The fact remains that a college degree significantly impacts earning power,” Amy Stewart, the principal of research and insights at Payscale, told CNBC .

Additionally, Stewart mentioned that earning a degree tied to careers that historically pay significantly higher could also influence a student’s decision, given the rising price tag of a college education.

“Choosing a school or major with strong income potential could cut your student loan repayment time in half, so it’s crucial to consider all your options—particularly for those who are on the fence about the value of a formal education,” she continued.

All of that said, it may not surprise you that Payscale’s list of the highest-paying college degrees in the U.S. are rooted in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines. Payscale’s ranking system looked at both entry level salaries and median income (the latter of which is noted below in parenthesis).

Top 10 Highest-Paying College Degrees in the U.S.

Computer Engineering ($102,000) Computer Science ($99,100) Engineering ($99,100) Electrical & Computer Engineering ($97,400) Electrical Engineering ($95,300) Software Engineering ($94,200) Chemical Engineering ($92,700) Management Information Systems ($92,200) Information Technology Management ($90,000) Computer Information Systems ($87,500)

So, now you’re probably wondering which colleges are responsible for churning out the richest graduates? Well, there’s a list for that, too.

The annual Wall Street Journal /College Pulse Best Colleges in the U.S. list ranks colleges in different categories like best overall, best student experience, best social mobility, best value, and best salaries. For the last item, the organizations analyzed graduate earnings and return on investment.

Here is the 2025 WSJ / College Pulse Best Salaries ranked list.