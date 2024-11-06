The Key to a Happier Life Might Be in Your Closet

What does your closet say about you? Is it organized, decluttered, with pieces you genuinely love and enjoy wearing? Or is it messy and full of clothes you never wear but can’t quite bring yourself to throw away? By reorganizing your closet, you can make yourself better instantly, and continue to feel good every time you walk in. “A clear, clutter-free closet always equals a clear, clutter-free mind,” says stylist Bridgette Raes . “And as one very wise client of mine once said, ‘What goes on in one part of your life goes on in all parts of your life.’” Here’s how your closet can make you happier.

Declutter Your Closet Shutterstock There are few things worse than diving into an untidy closet, trying to find that one piece of clothing that will complete your outfit. Decluttering your closet will instantly make you feel better and more in control. “By removing unnecessary items and creating a sense of order, you can create a more peaceful living space,” licensed clinical social worker Robert S. Petercsak tells Hackensack Meridian Health .

Choose Clothes That Empower Shutterstock Clothes that flatter and empower can help you look and feel more confident. “Not only do the right clothes make someone look better, but they can also make them feel better,” says stylist Sofiya Levina . “When you wear an outfit that fits well and suits your style and body type, you feel confident and ready to take on the day. And when you exude that confidence, it affects how others perceive you as well. Research has shown that people who dress well and feel confident in their clothing are often seen as more competent, trustworthy, and attractive by others. So it's not just about looking good for yourself, but also about how you're perceived by the world around you.”

Avoid Fast Fashion Shutterstock Fast fashion is bad for the environment and can make you feel worse after shopping. “Today, buying a dress is like buying a Big Mac; cheap, fast and, judging by the poorer quality seen in fast fashion clothes, not very healthy,” Christina Dean, Redress founder and Chief Executive Officer tells The West Australian .

Love Your Clothes Shutterstock Only keep clothes you love. “I often tell the women I work with that slowing down and holding-out for pieces that only bring you joy, excitement, and feel-good vibes when you look at yourself in the mirror are worth it,” says international image consultant, trainer, and coach Christie Ressel . “While it may mean you buy less often (which hey, is a great thing for your wallet), the decrease in morning-prep stress that you'll feel alone is worth it's weight in gold.” RELATED: 2 Must-Have Clothing Items If You're Over 60.

Less Is More Shutterstock Being strict about what stays in your closet can make life easier. “Think about going to a restaurant where you are handed a nice, concise menu of options,” Raes says . “Even though the choices are limited, isn’t it easier to select your meal that way than being handed a menu filled with pages and pages of options? The same is true with your wardrobe! I love a pared-down wardrobe containing only purpose-driven buys, because it is so much easier to work with and navigate.”