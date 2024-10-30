10 Genius Hacks to Organize Your Closet Like a Pro

A well-organized closet can reduce stress, save time, and make life easier. While tackling your bedroom closet might seem overwhelming, you don’t have to do it alone. Decluttering is usually the first step to getting a closet in shape, which can be challenging for some to let go. Unused clothing adds to the clutter and makes it hard to find what you’re looking for. But there’s a fun way around the hesitation of putting something in the donation pile. “Invite friends that may want your clothes and do a clothes swap!” Kat Green , professional organizer and founder of Badass Homelife, ADHD Organizing Specialist, tells Best Life. “Enjoy the purging by opening a glass of wine, play some Taylor Swift music, and make an event out of it versus doing it by yourself,” she says.

If you’re ready to create your dream closet but don’t know how it’s actually easier than you think. Best Life spoke with experts who revealed their tips on organizing your closet like a pro.

1. Set Up for Success Shutterstock We all have favorite things to wear, and according to Briana and Erica Spruille , professional organizers and founders of Just BE LLC, those items should be front and center. “Make sure frequently used items are visible and in reach so that you don’t waste your time always looking for the things you wear most; make the most of ‘secret storage’ such as ottomans or benches, where you can also store less used items.”

2. Add a Dresser as an Island in the Middle of a Closet Shutterstock “If you have the space in your closet, adding double dressers back to back can create a stylish island to store accessories,” Kris Hargrove , professional organizer and founder of Organized By Kris says. “Plus, you'll gain extra drawer storage by incorporating the dressers. To hide the seams between the dressers, you can add a solid piece of wood, giving the appearance of one large, cohesive island.”

3. The Type of Hanger Matters iStock To utilize every inch of your closet, Briana and Erica Spruille suggest a certain type of hanger: “Use slim hangers and hanger hooks—they truly do create additional space. We like to use the rubberized slim hanger because the velvet tends to rub off on some clothing, and the hooks allow you to nest several pieces together.”

5. Bins Shutterstock You might think having an organized closet means everything must be folded, but Green debunks that myth. “I know your mom, or when you were raised, you were continuously told that you SHOULD fold but I'm here to give you permission not to fold your clothes, and nothing bad will happen,” she says. “Some of the categories that are totally okay not to fold underwear, house shirts, sleep shirts, pajamas or house bottoms. Instead of having to neatly fold them, consider buying a bin that you can just dump the things in. Remember, getting organized is supposed to make your life more efficient and not complicated, so if you think not folding your clothes will more likely help you put your clothes away, then by all means!”

6. Pull-Out Closet Rod Organizer Shutterstock Another way to get the most out of your closet space is to use a pull-out closet rod organizer, Hargrove explains. “Instead of using the full length of a standard hanging rod to line up pants, you can install a pull-out rack under a shelf in the closet and utilize the depth to save significant space!” She adds, “Rather than taking up over three feet of space for 20 pairs of pants, a double-rack pull-out rod will save you over a foot of closet space. These racks are also available for shirts.”

7. Twisted Purse Hooks Walmart A must-have for closets, according to Hargrove, are twisted purse hooks. “These are great because they look like a regular hanger on the rod, but the design features a twist that allows the bottom hook to be parallel with the hanging rod,” she says. “This lets you hang items like hats, bags, belts, and scarves seamlessly underneath the rod without them sticking out.”

9. Use a Combination of Products Shutterstock To get organized, you don’t have to stick with one thing. Using a variety of organizing methods creates functionality. Briana and Erica Spruille recommend using, “drawer or shelf dividers, bins and baskets, wall hooks, stackable jewelry holders, slim or wooden hangers, ottomans or benches with storage space, vacuum-sealed bags, and purse organizers.”