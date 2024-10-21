10 Easy Ways to Declutter Your Bedroom in Just One Weekend

Is the clutter in your bedroom driving you round the bend? If cleaning and sorting it all feels like an overwhelming, seemingly-impossible task, help is available. YouTuber Mia Danielle is an expert at holistic decluttering, and has great advice on how to declutter your bedroom in a weekend. “It's the space where we go to bed every night,” she says in her popular video. “I believe that this is the most important room of your home, and it's for that reason that I teach people. I teach my own students to always start with your bedroom.” Here’s what Mia advises.

1. Make Your Bed Copyright Mia Danielle/YouTube Not only will it make decluttering easier, but you will have a flat tidy surface to sort the rest of your stuff. “It’s a really low barrier place to start and to get the ball rolling,” Mia says in her video. “But also it really helps to give you a stage to use as a flat drop for all of the things that you go through. So when you're going through your closet, like I did, if you notice in the video last week, I used my bed to lay and separate and divide my clothes, and it just makes it easier to have that surface.”

2. Clear Out Underneath Your Bed Shutterstock Storing items under your bed and not cleaning regularly can lead to issues like insect infestations, so clean out under the bed before you do anything else. “I don't have to use under my bed storage and I prefer not to,” Mia says in her video. “So if you don't have to use under your bed storage, then I definitely recommend that you don't because it just feels so much better. It feels so much airier. You're not having to worry about things getting lost under there, dust and animal hair getting caught under there because it absolutely does happen.”

3. Empty Your Closet Into Piles Shutterstock Get everything out of the closet and throw out clothes you don’t need or wear. “This is one of those areas to be ruthless, especially if you're somebody who has a lot of clothes and has a lot of stuff that's really crammed into places together,” Mia says in her video. “Be ruthless in this area if nothing else, because you're going to really feel the benefits of that.”

4. Empty Out Dressers Too Copyright Mia Danielle/YouTube "It just makes sense that after you've cleared out the closet that you're staying on the clothing train and that you're finishing the other storage spaces, which generally are dressers that we either have in our closet as well, like I do, or you may have it separately out inside of the bedroom," Mia says in her video.

5. Clean Up Bedside Tables Copyright Mia Danielle/YouTube What do you actually need on your bedside table? “I tend to keep our bedside tables pretty tidy, so there's not a whole lot that I needed to declutter from my drawer or my cubby, but the top was starting to feel just a little bit cluttered because I had my echo dot and my salt lamp and my air purifier and my cell phone charger, and so I really wanted to change things up,” Mia says in her video.

6. Dust the Bedroom iStock Open the window and start dusting. “If you've done your closet, you've done your dresser, you've done your bedside tables, now we're going to want to dust,” Mia says in her video. “So this is where things start to feel clean. They start to feel completed and more breathable. This particular time around I had not done a deep dusting in a long time, so I dusted the blinds, I dusted behind the bed. We actually moved the bed out and vacuumed behind the bed and vacuumed the back of the headboard and the baseboards that run behind the bed.”

7. What’s On Display? Copyright Mia Danielle/YouTube Be very picky about the items you have out on your surfaces. “Clear the surfaces and select your display items,” Mia says in her video. “This is all about select, select, select. Be selective. If everything is displayed, nothing is displayed. It's like I always say, if everything is sentimental, nothing is sentimental. Well, the same rule applies for so many things.”

8. Do a Floor Check Copyright Mia Danielle/YouTube Freeing up floor space can feel great. "This is something that I recommend to people all the time, do a floor check—because we really don't pay enough attention sometimes to our very valuable real estate, which is the floor," Mia says in her video. "I recommend just going through your bedroom and making a mental note, being aware of everything that's touching your floor. So I do this frequently, but of course I was a lot more intentional about it during this decluttering session because I wanted to see if there were things that I did want to tweak and move around. And it turns out there was. So we ended up getting rid of the floor lamp."

9. Check the Bed Again Shutterstock Is your bed a little dusty and messed up after all the decluttering? “If you've been using it as a flat surface like I always do, whether you're going through clothes or going through your bedside table, we tend to just set things on the bed, especially if it's right next to you,” Mia says in her video.