3 Things Every Good-Quality Probiotic Should Have, Doctor Says

I strongly believe in the proverb, “Listen to your gut.” But, if we want to get scientific here, the gut is the epicenter of your immunity system and overall health, including your mental health. Stress, poor food choices, and even certain medications influence your microbiome, but probiotics (both naturally occurring and in dietary supplement form) are a good way to stave off harmful toxins and keep your gut in check.

In a new TikTok video, naturopathic doctor Janine Bowring, MD, shares three things every good-quality probiotic should have. Read more about her tips below.

1. It has a strain called Lactobacillus acidophilus.

“This strain is known to give yogurt its sour taste,” explains Bowring. “It does go to the small intestine and helps to maintain that acidity here, helping to kill off those bad guys that might be in your microbiome.”

Stomach acid is a normal bodily process and plays an important role in digestion. However, an overabundance of stomach acid can cause painful abdominal discomfort, bloating, heartburn, acid reflux, loss of appetite, and nausea. (Trust me, it isn’t fun.)

“Your stomach’s job is to help digest the food you eat. One way that it does this is through the use of stomach acid, also known as gastric acid. The main component of stomach acid is hydrochloric acid,” explains Heathline. “The lining of your stomach naturally secretes stomach acid. This secretion is controlled both by hormones and your nervous system.”

Therefore, stress and bacterial infections can also contribute to high levels of stomach acid.

Probiotics help keep your stomach acid levels in check, but it also comes down to diet. Eating foods high in acidity (citrus, fast/processed foods, and cheese) can trigger a flare-up.

If your symptoms become unmanageable, a doctor may prescribe you antacid medication.

2. It contains Bifidobacterium bifidum.

Secondly, Bowring recommends finding a probiotic that contains Bifidobacterium bifidum, which sounds a lot like a spell from Harry Potter, but actually aids in digestion and wards off harmful bacteria.

“I love this strain,” says Bowring. “Make sure that it’s been tested to survive your hydrochloric acid in your stomach [so it can] actually get to the large intestine where it needs to go.”

Previous studies show that Bifidobacterium bifidum can help alleviate and manage symptoms related to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The bacterial strain also has immunity-boosting powers. In one study, researchers found that Bifidobacterium bifidum can lower inflammation and signal to white blood cells that an infection is present.

3. It’s a probiotic that doubles as a prebiotic.

Both probiotics and prebiotics support gut health; however, they function differently.

“Probiotics are specific living microorganisms, most often bacteria or yeast that help the body digest food or help with symptoms of certain illnesses,” explains Mayo Clinic. Meanwhile, prebiotics are used by microorganisms and “trigger the growth of the ‘good’ germs in the gut.”

Probiotics are found in yogurt, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods, whereas prebiotics are naturally sourced from high-fiber foods. Items that contain both probiotics and prebiotics, like kombucha, are considered synbiotics.

A good-quality probiotic will also have a prebiotic, says Bowring.

“One of my favorites is called FOS, fructooligosaccharides. It’s actually food for those probiotics, so that they have that food to grow and propagate on their own,” she explains.

According to a research paper published in the Journal of Physiology and Biochemistry, FOS are naturally found in onion, chicory, garlic, asparagus, banana, and artichoke plants. FOS can also protect the stomach from toxic bacteria that cause food poisoning, per a report in Digestive and Liver Disease.

Fructooligosaccharides can also be found in dietary supplements and multivitamins.