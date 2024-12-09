Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Weight Loss
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Get Rid of Love Handles With These 5 Simple Tips

Torch the belly fat and keep it off.

An overweight woman pinches excess fat around her midsection
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastDec 09, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has over 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health and wellness sphere. She has worked as a ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

Getting rid of love handles is about more than just aesthetics—that excess fat around your hips and waist is a particularly dangerous type of fat and is linked to several concerning health conditions. “Fat deposited around your middle — also called visceral fat — lies inside the abdominal wall, surrounding key organs,” says Holly L. Thacker, MD, FACP, via Speaking of Women’s Health. “This firm fat is different from the fat covering legs and buttocks. Visceral fat is dangerous because it is metabolically active — it directly impacts your body chemistry. In contrast, the fat padding our thighs and behinds is warehoused until our bodies need to burn it for energy.” So how can you get rid of those love handles for good? Here’s what the experts say.

RELATED: 15 Proven Ways to Lose Belly Fat After 60.

1. HIIT Training

HIIT Training

iStock

HIIT training can help you burn fat and get fit, fast. “For health reasons alone, make sure your gym routine has at least some emphasis on fat loss if you're carrying a little extra timber around those areas,” ultramarathon runner Ross Edgley tells GQ. “There are hundreds of practical training protocols to use, but one of the easiest and most effective is HIIT (high-intensity interval training). Use a rowing machine as your weapon of choice. Jump on the seat, strap your feet in, warm up for 5 minutes and then work at a fast pace (75 percent+ of your maximum heart rate) for 20 to 40 seconds, followed by a period of low-intensity training or complete rest which lasts 20 to 120 seconds. You then repeat this for a total of 10 to 20 minutes.”

2. Side Crunch

Side view of athletic young woman wearing purple workout outfit lying on football field and doing elbow to knee crunches with elastic band on hipsShutterstock

Fitness instructor Sharon Eaton recommends side crunches to blast belly fat. “Lower yourself onto your side, forming the same straight alignment you used in the side plank. This time, bend your knees forward in front of your body and place both hands behind your head for support. Exhale as you lift your torso off the floor, crunching at the waist. Inhale and lower to start,” she tells Piedmont Healthcare. “Remember: there is no such thing as spot-reduction. To lose love handles completely, you need to decrease your calorie intake with a healthy diet and increase your calorie expenditure through exercise.”

3. Use Weights

A couple doing deadlifts at the gymShutterstock

Use weights to burn fat and build muscle. “For love handles, start using your legs, with squats, deadlifts, and big movements in the gym,” trainer Rob Edmond tells GQ. “This releases natural growth hormones, which promote testosterone, which in turn promotes muscle. you have to work your legs. They're the biggest muscle group in your body and they use the most amount of energy. They’re going to strip fat quicker than any plank. You need to do five sets of squats a day, increasing your weights daily.”

RELATED: 7 Ways to Lose "Unhealthy" Visceral Fat.

4. Walking Every Day

older couple walking dog

Shutterstock

Brisk walking can help torch the fat. “The good news is that exercise can work wonders in trimming girth,” Dr. Thacker says. “Take a brisk walk just 30 minutes a day, five days a week, to help stop the growth of visceral fat. Increase your exercise by jogging or doing another aerobic activity – with your doctor’s blessing, of course — and you’ll actually see your waistline shrink. Visceral fat is some of the first to go when you start aerobic exercise.”

5. Avoid Sugar

A box of glazed donutsShutterstock

Excess added sugar should be avoided. “I’ve been telling people this for about ten years,” Edmond says. “Sugar is the worst thing to consistently have because it just goes on as fat. On the other hand, fat can actually be quite good for you. I actually pour fat onto my food, like olive oil – I’m not worried about fat, and I rub it onto my skin too since it's natural.”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

people cheersing with glasses of soda and fruit juice

Research Reveals the No. 1 Worst Drink for Heart Disease

older adult holding knee in pain

Can You Delay a Knee Replacement?

A woman looking at the backs of her hands

Dermatologists Reveal the Habit That’s Aging Your Hands

people toasting with beer and red wine

2 Types of Alcohol May Prevent Arthritis

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.