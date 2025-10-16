11 Best Five Below Halloween Finds to Grab Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’re T-15 days away from Halloween, which means it’s officially go-time. Start brainstorming your Halloween costume, dust off your trick-or-treat buckets, and put those finishing touches on your spooky yard display. If you’re scrambling for last-minute Halloween essentials, make a pitstop at Five Below, where decorations, tableware, and costumes are going for cheap.

1 Life-Size Inflatable Skeleton

Determined to have the spookiest house on the block? Crank up the creep factor with this Life-Size Inflatable Skeleton. The $20 inflatable comes with a repair patch and two stakes to ensure your five-foot boogeyman doesn’t wander off.

2 Spider Web Coir Mat

This Spider Web Coir Mat ($5) has a straight edge, allowing it to be placed flush to your front or back door. Its natural fibers do an excellent job of preventing dirt and grime from entering your home.

3 LED Floating Ghost

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, this LED Floating Ghost ($7) takes less than five minutes to assemble. Simply attach the pole pieces to create the ghost’s “body,” then add the head and sheet. (Don’t forget to pick up AA batteries before checking out!)

4 Pink Ghost Paper Plates

Snag this 16-count of Pink Ghost Paper Plates for your next scary movie marathon. You can’t beat their $3 price tag—plus, paper plates mean fewer dishes for you!

5 Block Tech Spooky Succulents Set

Pick up this Block Tech Spooky Succulents Set for just $6 while supplies last. It also comes in Cobweb Cactus and Jack-O-Thorns themes.

6 16-Foot Spider Web

When it comes to Halloween decorations, this eerie 16-Foot Spider Web ($5) is the definition of go big or go home. Have the giant spider web cascading down from the roof to your front porch, or pin it to your windows to turn your home into a haunted house. (Exact measurements are 15.7 feet by 16.4 feet.)

7 Ghost Slippers

Greet trick-or-treaters in style with these frighteningly cute Ghost Slippers, which are available in sizes six to 11. The $7 slippers also come in cat skeleton and pumpkin patterns.

8 Grim Reaper Animatronic

You don’t know scary until you’ve seen this Grim Reaper Animatronic ($40) in action. The 5.5-foot character has LED eyes and a moving head, jaws, and arms. It’s both motion- and sound-activated. And it’s safe for outdoor display.

9 Inflatable Banana Costume

Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Pick up this $20 Inflatable Banana Costume before it sells out.

10 French Fry Pet Costume

I don’t have a dog, but if I did, I would totally get this adorable French Fry Pet Costume ($5). I like that it’s only a hood/hat, so you don’t have to worry about dressing your pup in a full bodysuit. The costume comes in sizes extra small/small and medium/large.

11 Trick-or-Treat Bucket

That candy isn’t going to hold itself! This Trick-or-Treat Bucket ($1) is here to help you stock up on M&M’s, Snickers, Sweethearts, Hershey’s bars, KitKats, and whatever other candies your sweet tooth desires. Choose from purple, orange, green, and black.