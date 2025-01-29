Food Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled Over Potentially "Deadly" Listeria Fears

You're not imagining it: Food recalls are increasing. According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data analyzed by The New York Times, food and cosmetic recalls (they're grouped together by the FDA) "have nearly doubled between 2012 and 2024." And despite federal initiatives to reduce food-borne infections, "Incidence of Listeria, Salmonella, and Shigella infections did not change in 2023 compared with 2016–2018," reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now, the FDA has elevated three recent food recalls to their highest risk level, which signals that an affected food—those sold at Costco and Walmart in this case—could cause "death."

RELATED: FDA Recalls 3 Supplements That Contain "Toxic" Ingredients and "Unapproved Drugs."

Costco smoked salmon may be infected with Listeria.

Costco

In late October, Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish voluntarily recalled its smoked salmon sold under Costco's in-house brand Kirkland. At the time, laboratory testing of the smoked salmon confirmed the presence of L. monocytogenes, the bacteria that can lead to listeriosis.

As the FDA explains, in mild cases listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, it "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," they note. "Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S. It's estimated that 260 people die from the infection each year.

Therefore, it's not surprising that the FDA has reclassified the salmon recall as Class I, it's highest risk level. They define this designation as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The recall includes 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz packages with the following information:

UPC 0 96619 25697 6

Lot# 8512801270

Best-by-Date 11/13/2024

The cases were distributed between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

In a statement to Best Life, an Acme Smoked Fish spokesperson noted that the company initiated the recall in October as Class I. "As part of the process for that recall, the FDA confirmed the status of the recall this week on their website as a Class 1, a confirmation that typically takes place soon after a recall is issued," she explained.

"All products were removed from the marketplace at that time," she added.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers, Take Caution: Eggs and Cucumbers Recalled Over Major Health Risk.

Broccoli sold at Walmart was also reclassified to the potentially deadly level.

Braga Fresh

The FDA also escalated broccoli sold at Walmart to a Class I recall. The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets were originally recalled earlier this month by California-based company Braga Fresh. The affected bags have the following information:

UPC 6 81131 32884 5

Lot# BFFG327A6

Best-By-Date of December 10, 2024

This product, too, was found to be contaminated with L. monocytogenes during routine laboratory testing by the Texas Department of Health. According to the recall notice , it was distributed to Walmart stores in the following 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

In both the smoked salmon and broccoli cases, no reports of illness have yet to be linked to the recalls. However, the FDA is concerned that consumers may have the food items in their freezers, and is urging people to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

symptoms of listeriosis typically show up in one to weeks, "but it can be as short as a couple of days or as long as three months." Cleveland Clinic notes that Listeria can survive even in temperatures as cold as those in the freezer. They say thatsymptoms of listeriosis typically show up in one to weeks, "but it can be as short as a couple of days or as long as three months."

Lay's potato chips are a Class I recall, too.

Shutterstock

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the recall reads.

Roughly 6,000 bags of the potato chips were sold in Oregon and Washington with the following information:

UPC 28400 31041

Manufacturing Codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx

Guaranteed-Fresh-Date 11 FEB 2025

According to Mayo Clinic, "Signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis—a severe, life-threatening reaction."

If you believe you have an affected bag of potato chips, discard it immediately.