Food Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled Over Potentially "Deadly" Listeria Fears

You're not imagining it: Food recalls are increasing. According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data analyzed by The New York Times, food and cosmetic recalls (they're grouped together by the FDA) "have nearly doubled between 2012 and 2024." And despite federal initiatives to reduce food-borne infections, "Incidence of Listeria, Salmonella, and Shigella infections did not change in 2023 compared with 2016–2018," reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now, the FDA has elevated three recent food recalls to their highest risk level, which signals that an affected food—those sold at Costco and Walmart in this case—could cause "death."
Costco smoked salmon may be infected with Listeria.
In late October, Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish voluntarily recalled its smoked salmon sold under Costco's in-house brand Kirkland. At the time, laboratory testing of the smoked salmon confirmed the presence of L. monocytogenes, the bacteria that can lead to listeriosis.
As the FDA explains, in mild cases listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, it "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," they note. "Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S. It's estimated that 260 people die from the infection each year.
Therefore, it's not surprising that the FDA has reclassified the salmon recall as Class I, it's highest risk level. They define this designation as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."
The recall includes 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz packages with the following information:
- UPC 0 96619 25697 6
- Lot# 8512801270
- Best-by-Date 11/13/2024
The cases were distributed between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.
In a statement to Best Life, an Acme Smoked Fish spokesperson noted that the company initiated the recall in October as Class I. "As part of the process for that recall, the FDA confirmed the status of the recall this week on their website as a Class 1, a confirmation that typically takes place soon after a recall is issued," she explained.
"All products were removed from the marketplace at that time," she added.
Broccoli sold at Walmart was also reclassified to the potentially deadly level.
The FDA also escalated broccoli sold at Walmart to a Class I recall. The 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets were originally recalled earlier this month by California-based company Braga Fresh. The affected bags have the following information:
- UPC 6 81131 32884 5
- Lot# BFFG327A6
- Best-By-Date of December 10, 2024
Lay's potato chips are a Class I recall, too.
- UPC 28400 31041
- Manufacturing Codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx
- Guaranteed-Fresh-Date 11 FEB 2025
According to Mayo Clinic, "Signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis—a severe, life-threatening reaction."