Costco's Kirkland Seafood Products Recalled Amid Listeria Outbreak

In recent weeks, it feels like every day there's a new recall alert, many of which are over Listeria concerns. The latest affects Kirkland-brand smoked salmon from Costco, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning of potential foodborne illness that could arise from the seafood.

The FDA issued the recall after laboratory testing on Oct. 21 confirmed the presence of L. monocytogenes in the smoked salmon, which comes from the Brooklyn-based company Acme Smoked Fish Corporation.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in mild cases. "If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions," the agency adds. "For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis can result in death." In pregnant women, it can cause cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms of listeriosis typically show up anywhere from a few hours to a few days after eating contaminated food; however, in more serious cases, signs of illness may not appear for up to three months.

At the time of writing, there were no reports of illness from the smoked salmon, but the FDA warns against consuming the affected fish.

Costco

The food items in question came from 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz packages with the following information:

UPC 0 96619 25697 6

Lot# 8512801270

Best-by-Date 11/13/2024

The cases were distributed between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

If you purchased one of these smoked salmon packs, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Unfortunately, this is not the first Listeria scare to hit Costco recently. Earlier this month, the store was part of a massive recall of more than 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. As Eat This, Not That! reported at the time, this affected the following products sold at Costco: Red's Southwestern Style Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, Rana Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce, and El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos.