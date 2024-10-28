Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Costco's Kirkland Seafood Products Recalled Amid Listeria Outbreak

This is the third major recall to hit Costco this month.

closeup of smoked salmon
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzOct 28, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

FDA Recall

FDA: Listeria (Listeriosis)

In recent weeks, it feels like every day there's a new recall alert, many of which are over Listeria concerns. The latest affects Kirkland-brand smoked salmon from Costco, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning of potential foodborne illness that could arise from the seafood.

RELATED: Common Antidepressant Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical, FDA Warns.

The FDA issued the recall after laboratory testing on Oct. 21 confirmed the presence of L. monocytogenes in the smoked salmon, which comes from the Brooklyn-based company Acme Smoked Fish Corporation.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in mild cases. "If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions," the agency adds. "For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis can result in death." In pregnant women, it can cause cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms of listeriosis typically show up anywhere from a few hours to a few days after eating contaminated food; however, in more serious cases, signs of illness may not appear for up to three months.

At the time of writing, there were no reports of illness from the smoked salmon, but the FDA warns against consuming the affected fish.

Costco's Kirkland smoked salmon packagesCostco

The food items in question came from 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz packages with the following information:

  • UPC 0 96619 25697 6
  • Lot# 8512801270
  • Best-by-Date 11/13/2024
The cases were distributed between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.
If you purchased one of these smoked salmon packs, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Unfortunately, this is not the first Listeria scare to hit Costco recently. Earlier this month, the store was part of a massive recall of more than 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. As Eat This, Not That! reported at the time, this affected the following products sold at Costco: Red's Southwestern Style Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, Rana Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce, and El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos.
And on Oct. 22, Costco acknowledged that it was part of a large frozen waffle and pancake recall from TreeHouse Foods. The company voluntarily recalled 49 brands, including the Krusteaz Belgian waffles sold at Costco. These products, too, were recalled due to concerns about L. monocytogenes.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Sources referenced in this article

FDA Recall

FDA: Listeria (Listeriosis)

The Latest

woman taking at-home covid and flu test

New OTC Tests Can Check for Both COVID and Flu

People using treadmills at the gym

People Are Losing Weight Fast With This Treadmill Trick

ginkgo biloba supplements and ginkgo leaves on an off-white background

6 Surprising Ginkgo Biloba Benefits

woman drinking with cup

I Quit Coffee for a Month and This Is What Surprised Me Most

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.