Smarter Living

Family Dollar May See Mass Closures Soon

Dollar Tree is reviewing its Family Dollar stores following a recent financial report.

By Kali Coleman
December 1, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
December 1, 2023

We've seen a number of major brands face mass closures this year. Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered all of its stores in the spring, and Rite Aid has been closing hundreds of locations across the U.S. after filing for bankruptcy. The next retailer who might soon have far fewer locations? Family Dollar, whose parent company Dollar Tree is considering cuts. Read on to learn why Family Dollar could be seeing mass closures soon.

RELATED: T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Closing Stores Starting This Month—Here's Where.

Dollar Tree missed its most recent financial estimates.

the grand opening of a Family Dollar and a Dollar Tree combined into one retail store.
Shutterstock

In a Nov. 29 press release, Dollar Tree, Inc. (the parent company of Family Dollar) revealed the financial results for its third quarter in the 2023 fiscal year. Despite a 5.4 percent increase in overall consolidated net sales, the retail giant actually missed its third-quarter estimates and trimmed its annual sales forecast as a result, Reuters reported.

The company now expects its fiscal 2023 consolidated net sales to fall between $30.5 billion and $30.7 billion, despite previously estimating that it would reach between $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion, according to the news outlet.

"Similar to other retailers you've heard from this earnings season, we are seeing more macro pressures than we did earlier in the year, particularly among our lower income consumers," Dollar Tree, Inc. CEO Rick Dreiling said during a Nov. 29 earnings call.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Threatens to "Discontinue" Products Over Theft Concerns.

The company said it's reviewing its Family Dollar business.

family dollar store
Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock

Family Dollar's results were especially worrisome for parent company Dollar Tree, Inc. The retailer ended the quarter with a 2 percent increase in same-store net sales, failing to meet the company's expectations of a 4.07 percent increase, per Reuters. In comparison, the Dollar Tree brand saw a 5.4 percent growth in same-store sales for the same quarter.

"Family Dollar fell short of our quarter three comp expectations," Dreiling confirmed during the call.

As a result, the company has "initiated a comprehensive review" of its Family Dollar business, according to the CEO.

RELATED: 8 Secrets Family Dollar Doesn't Want You to Know.

This could mean closures down the line.

store closing signs
Carolyn Franks / Shutterstock

According to Dreiling, Dollar Tree, Inc. is looking to "address underperforming stores that are not aligned with our transformative vision for the company." Dollar Tree may decide to pare down some of its Family Dollar locations, whether shuttering them completely or rebranding them.

"This will involve, among other things, identifying stores as candidates for closure, re-bannering or relocation with the goal of assuring that each asset under the Family Dollar banner is delivering its full value for our shareholders on a sustainable basis," Dreiling said during the call.

He added, "We believe being thoughtful about our store portfolio will help enhance our results. To maximize value creation, we need to periodically re-evaluate our portfolio in terms of current market conditions, individual store performance, and overall portfolio considerations."

Dollar Tree is still a "strong believer" in its Family Dollar business.

sign for family dollar
Shutterstock

Dollar Tree, Inc. acquired Family Dollar back in 2015, and Dreiling wanted to make it clear that the company isn't looking to abandon it completely. Instead, the CEO said he looks at the potential for closures as "reallocating assets" to where they might be more productive for Dollar Tree.

"I am a strong believer in the Family Dollar brand and what it means to our customers and associates in thousands of communities across the country," Dreiling said. "Going forward, we need to ensure that the Family Dollar portfolio is well positioned for success and meets the financial and operating objectives of our organization and the expectations of our valued customers and associates. We believe that this action will fortify our base, strengthen our brand, and allow Family Dollar to achieve its full growth potential."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Invasive Pythons Spreading Fast in Florida
    Invasive Pythons Spreading Fast in Florida
    Smarter Living

    Invasive Pythons Spreading Fast in Florida

    They're adapting "quicker than expected."

  • Family Dollar May See Mass Closures Soon
    Family Dollar May See Mass Closures Soon
    Smarter Living

    Family Dollar May See Mass Closures Soon

    There may be far fewer in the future.

  • Meg Ryan at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in 2021
    Meg Ryan at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in 2021
    Entertainment

    Meg Ryan Responds to Tabloid Stories

    Her looks have been called "unrecognizable."

  • grandmother and grandaughter hugging on a park bench
    grandmother and grandaughter hugging on a park bench
    Relationships

    85 Adorable Grandma Names

    Not-your-average grandmother.

  • Taylor Swift performing at the 2019 Jingle Ball
    Taylor Swift performing at the 2019 Jingle Ball
    Entertainment

    Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams “Insane” Rumors

    The gossip involves the singer's ex Joe Alwyn.

  • Man and Woman Flirting at Cafe
    Man and Woman Flirting at Cafe
    Relationships

    How to Flirt Using Just Your Body Language

    A dating coach shares his 3 best tips.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.