T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Closing Stores Starting Next Month—Here's Where

Not only do off-price retailers offer steep discounts—they also provide something of a treasure hunt whenever you go in, because their inventory is always changing. Any good bargain hunter or shopper looking for unique finds probably knows where their nearest T.J. Maxx or Marshalls is located. But both retailers, which are owned by parent company TJX, just announced a new slew of closures in different U.S. regions. Read on to find out where T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are closing stores.

A Marshalls store is shuttering on Dec. 9.

The first store to close is a Marshalls store at Snyder Plaza in Philadelphia. The store will see its final day on Dec. 9, per a statement from TJX provided to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers," the statement reads. The company also confirmed that the 60 associates employed at the South Philadelphia location would be offered positions at nearby stores.

Two stores are shuttering in New York.

Another Marshalls store is closing in New York early next year, Insider reported. The store at 610 Exterior Street in the Bronx is officially closing to the public on Jan. 6, 2024, and 100 employees will be terminated "on, or around" Jan. 10, 2024, according to a notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor WARN Unit last month.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Per a separate WARN notice, a T.J. Maxx store located at 503 Fulton Street in Brooklyn is also closing to the public on Jan. 6, with its 69 employees terminated around Jan. 10.

A company spokesperson told Bronx News 12 that all employees from both locations would also be offered positions at other stores.

T.J. Maxx is also closing a location in Chicago.

The Midwest is losing a T.J. Maxx location as well. According to Block Club Chicago, the T.J. Maxx store on 1008 S. Canal Street in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, is shuttering on Jan. 6.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close these stores reflects that thinking," a TJX spokesperson told Best Life in a statement. "We have offered all our associates in these stores other jobs in nearby locations. We are grateful for the loyalty of our New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values."

Yet another T.J. Maxx closed last month—and the online HomeGoods store shut down, too.

While the majority of closures are taking place after the holiday shopping season, TJX started shuttering stores last month. On Oct. 8, the T.J. Maxx in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, closed after 10 years in business, Axios reported. The retailer provided a similar statement about "assessing and reviewing real estate strategies," also noting that 55 managers and associates from the location were offered jobs at other stores.

Additionally, as of Oct. 21, HomeGoods has shut down its online store. The news was announced in an email to customers on Oct. 18, Insider reported.

"It's because of you that we've been able to grow to 900 stores strong (and counting), always delivering exceptional value! We are committed to bringing you an amazing experience—one that will continue to deliver a large selection of quality good at incredible savings," the email reads, per a screenshot published by Insider. "In an effort to deliver on this vision, we've made the decision to focus our resources on our brick-and-mortar stores and will no longer offer online shopping after Oct. 21."

HomeGoods went on to state that it has plans for several store openings—and it appears that the retailer is making good on that promise. It opened new stores in Richmond, Virginia, and Shelton, Connecticut, late last month, and on Nov. 9, it's opening another location in Wichita Falls, Texas.

