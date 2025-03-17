Veterinarian Reveals 5 Dog Breeds She'd Never Own: "Causes a Lot of Problems"

Grooming, personality, activity levels, and adaptability are just some of the factors you should take into consideration when comparing dog breeds. Whether you want a watchdog or a pup that will curl up in your lap and binge Netflix with you, each breed comes with its own list of pros and cons. To make the decision process a little easier, veterinarian Emily King, DVM, shared five dog breeds she’d never own.

RELATED: Dog Trainer Shares the 3 Dog Breeds He'd Never Own: "Hard Pass for Me."

1. Boerboel Shutterstock According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Boerboels are classified as "working" dogs , a specific group that’s bred to assist and guard. They need lots of mental stimulation, have high energy, and don’t always get along with other canines. For these reasons, Boerboels aren’t recommended for first-time pet owners or city dwellers. They’re also known to drool and shed.

2. Bulldog 2 | Bulldog Shutterstock There are "several reasons" why King would never own a Bulldog. While some might find their scrunched-up face adorable to stare at, it actually causes a lot of health problems for the dog—and consequently, racks up a serious medical bill. "Their brick is foul breed, which means they have a pushed-in face. They have the same amount of soft tissue in their face and head and oral cavity that a dog with a normal sized nose or snout would have," King explained in a follow-up video . "All that push back in that small mouth space likes to cause a lot of problems." Additionally, Bulldogs are susceptible to orthopedic and dermatology issues. "We have a saying that they’re kinda like a reverse ATM. You pay a lot of money for them and then you just keep spending money on them over time," King shared. RELATED: 10 Dog Breeds That Bark the Most, According to Veterinarians.

3. Cane Corso Shutterstock Cane Corsos are highly intelligent and eager to please, but their temperament isn’t for everyone. "Due to the breed’s size, they aren’t the best choice for families with small children. A Cane Corso would fare best with experienced dog owners who truly understand the breed and their need for ongoing socialization," cautions the AKC . The organization also stresses that a busy social calendar is "crucial" for Cane Corsos as a way "to prevent aggression when encountering people or situations they may see as potential threats."

4. Shar-Pei Shutterstock Similar to Bulldogs, Shar-Pei are prone to "unusual and specific" health conditions, including eye disorders like entropion, glaucoma, retinal dysplasia, and sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome (SARDS), per the AKC . Respiratory, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, skin, and gastrointestinal issues are also common with this breed. In other words, you can expect frequent trips to the vet. RELATED: I'm a Veterinarian and These Are the Top 5 Neediest Dog Breeds.