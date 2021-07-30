See Ella Travolta on the Set of Her First Starring Role

John Travolta is a proud father right now. Earlier this week, his daughter, Ella Travolta, began filming her first starring role, and the father and daughter are both very excited about the news. On July 28, Ella posted a video of herself on set, explaining what the movie is all about and letting her followers know that she'd keep them updated. Then, the following day, John posted a photo of his daughter in costume on Instagram and wrote a message about how happy he is for her.

Ella's new movie is an adaptation of a classic story, and she has a couple recognizable co-stars. Read on to find out more about Ella and her new project.

Ella is starring in a movie called Get Lost.

The film Ella is currently shooting is titled Get Lost, and it's a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland. According to Deadline, Ella stars as Alicia/Alice, a woman who arrives in Budapest during a backpacking trip through Europe and finds herself taking part in a strange overnight adventure. The characters from the original Alice in Wonderland story are human in this version. Co-stars include James Cromwell, Terrance Howard, and Sasha Luss.

She's going to keep posting behind-the-scenes updates for her fans.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ella says, "Hi, everyone. I am here in beautiful Budapest, Hungary filming the modern day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland called Get Lost. I am so excited to be here. Amazing cast. Amazing crew. I can't wait to share it with guys, and I'll keep you posted."

She also wrote in the caption, "I am so honored and happy to begin this adventure on such a wonderful project with such an amazing cast and crew. Stay tuned…"

Her dad may be even more thrilled than she is.

On his own Instagram, John shared a photo of Ella on set and wrote, "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost' I'm a very proud dad!" The picture shows Ella in a blue embellished dress, which is a new take on the classic Alice costume.

This isn't Ella's first movie role, however.

Get Lost is Ella's first leading film role, but she previously appeared in two others. The now-21-year-old can be seen in Old Dogs and The Poison Rose, both of which starred her father. Old Dogs also featured Ella's mother, late actor Kelly Preston.

Earlier this year, Ella and John also appeared together in a Super Bowl commercial for Scotts & Miracle-Gro that features them doing some dances from his classic movie, Grease.

Ella's rocking a new look in the movie.

Back in April, Ella posted on Instagram that she got bangs for the first time since she was a child, along with a photo of herself now and another one of her as a kid. "I haven't had bangs since I was about 9… so here we go again I guess! At least for a little while," she wrote in the caption. It's unclear if the bangs were specifically for the new movie role, but her casting had already been announced at that point, and she still has bangs in the footage from set.

