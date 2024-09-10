Skip to content
8 Dollar Tree Items That Are Actually Cheaper at Walmart

“I often find that some of the best deals come from Walmart,” noted one shopper.

Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverSep 10, 2024
When it comes to bargain shopping, a few retailers probably come to mind, one of those being Dollar Tree. The discount retailer is one of the best places to shop for generic-brand skincare and makeup, cleaning supplies, and snacks. And with a $1.25 price tag, you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. But what if we told you that you could find similar items (and of better quality) for less at Walmart? In a new video, YouTuber and professional DIYer Chas (@ChasCrazyCreations) highlighted several Dollar Tree items that are cheaper at Walmart across all major categories, including office supplies and name-brand cereal. Keep reading to see her top eight comparisons.

1. Toilet paper

toilet paper at Dollar Tree vs. Walmart

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

At Dollar Tree, a four-pack of toilet paper costs $1.25—but if you think that’s a steal, then you’ll want to redirect your attention to Walmart, where a four-roll pack costs just 94 cents. If you’re okay with two-ply bathroom tissue, this brand will save you a few pennies.

2. Paper towels

paper towels at Dollar Tree vs. Walmart

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

Individual rolls of paper towels go for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, which can be great when you’re in a pinch. However, Walmart sells a six-pack of double rolls for $6.84. That’s a $7.50 value at Dollar Tree, and you’re getting more bang for your buck, literally.

3. Wireless and plug-in headphones

headphones at Dollar Tree vs. Walmart

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

When in doubt, skip the electronics section at Dollar. “I’m not sure they’re going to plug into a lot of our devices these days anyway, but some of them have a buzzing noise,” Chas warned.

You could snag a pair of Sony headphones for under $10 at Walmart, though.

She also had similar opinions about Dollar Tree’s phone chargers, which she says aren't as durable as others. "I mean, for $1.25, what would you expect? I’ve seen these detach at the ends or they just stop charging the device,” she said.

4. Windshield fluid

windshield washer fluid at Dollar Tree

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

“For a $1.25, this windshield washer fluid seems like a bargain, [but] sometimes these are watered down and actually don’t hold up in your climate,” Chas said of the Dollar Tree item.

At Walmart, windshield fluid retails for $3.66, plus you can find seasonal climate options (like for snowy/icy weather). “It might be worth spending a little bit more,” she told viewers.

5. Name-brand cereal

cereal at Dollar Tree vs. Walmart

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

Dollar Tree sells mini bags of name-brand cereal like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch for $1.25 per item. The smaller packages are ideal if you want to sample a new cereal, are on vacation, or trying to limit your intake of sugary cereal. However, you'll actually save by purchasing the family-size box from Walmart, said Chas.

6. Pasta

pasta at Dollar Tree vs. Walmart

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

The same rules apply for uncooked pasta. Great Value pasta is less than a dollar at Walmart, and you have so many more macaroni shapes and sizes to choose from.

7. Pens, notebooks, and other office supplies

notebooks at Dollar Tree vs. Walmart

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

“When it comes to office supplies, craft supplies, and school supplies, be careful! These always aren’t the best deal and sometimes the quality of them isn't the greatest. I often find that some of the best deals come from Walmart,” explained Chas.

This is especially true during the back-to-school season. Right now, spiral notebooks, Elmer’s glue, and Crayola crayons are all under 50 cents at Walmart. Essentially, you can get all three items for the price of one notepad from Dollar Tree.

8. Glass storage containers

glass storage containers at Dollar Tree

Copyright @ChasCrazyCreations / YouTube

According to Chas, the glass storage food containers at Walmart function better and are made of better quality. That said, they’re also more expensive—a three-pack with lids costs $6.34. Keep a look out because they do go on sale, especially around holidays like Black Friday.

More products you should buy at Walmart

walmart app and walmart storeShutterstock

In that spirit, Chas noted that there are a handful of Walmart products that cost more than at Dollar, but the quantity and quality make up for it. Here’s a full list of items Chas would buy at Walmart over Dollar Tree:

  • Candles
  • Dish towels
  • Pot holders
  • Plastic wrap and tin foil
  • Ziplock baggies
  • Laundry detergent
  • Garbage bags

