Popular Food Reviewer Shares Dollar Tree Snacks to Avoid: "Smells Kind of Questionable"

While inflation has technically abated, it still feels like prices are sky-high at the grocery store. Getting out with a week's worth of food, even for one person, is a small fortune, let alone if you're buying for your whole family. Seeing as this is the case, many people turn to bargain retailers to fill their pantries and fridges—and Dollar Tree is one of those stores shoppers have come to rely on. But before filling your cart with different snack selections, you might want to consider some reviews. TikToker @GibbysGeekin, whose bio notes that he's a "streamer & foodie," picked up some Dollar Tree food products last month and shared his feelings on his selections. Curious about what he bought and thought? Read on for the Dollar Tree snacks you might want to avoid.

RELATED: Popular Influencer Says Avoid These New Dollar Tree Snacks: "Tastes Like Pine-Sol."

1. Oh Snap! Pickles Dilly Bites Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok In his humorous video posted on Aug. 8, @GibbysGeekin took followers on his Dollar Tree shopping trip, where he spent only $10.50 on his snack haul. One of the first things he picked up was the Dilly Bites from Oh Snap! Pickles. "First, we're gonna try the Oh Snap! pickles," he says, giving the bag a quick sniff. "They smell kind of questionable, bro." The TikToker adds that the pickle slice looks "AI-generated." He then takes a bite and appears to dislike it, shaking his head and saying, "mm-mm."

2. Fast Bites Spicy Chicken Sandwich Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok Next up in @GibbysGeekin's snack review is the Fast Bites Spicy Chicken Sandwich. "This...doesn't look half bad if we're being honest," the TikToker says on first impression, adding that it "looks like the [expletive] spicy chickens they used to give us in the lunch line, bro. Not half bad." However, after tasting it, @GibbysGeekin changed his tune and spit the bite he took back out. RELATED: I’m a Professional House Cleaner and These Are the 10 Dollar Tree Cleaning Products I Avoid.

3. Bosco Stuffed Mozzarella Cheese Breadstick Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok Bosco Sticks are another school cafeteria staple, but they're nows also available at Dollar Tree. @GibbysGeekin picked up an individually-wrapped mozzarella cheese-stuffed option. Again, the breadstick looked pretty good at first. "This [expletive] is looking quite delectable, I ain't gonna lie to you, man—look at this!" the TikToker tells viewers. However, like the chicken sandwich, it didn't pass the taste test: @GibbysGeekin took one bite and spit it out.