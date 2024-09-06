Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Shopping
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Popular Food Reviewer Shares Dollar Tree Snacks to Avoid: "Smells Kind of Questionable"

TikToker @GibbysGeekin reviewed seven Dollar Tree snacks in total.

TikToker @gibbysgeekin trying dollar tree pickle snack
Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardSep 06, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, ...
See Full Bio

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While inflation has technically abated, it still feels like prices are sky-high at the grocery store. Getting out with a week's worth of food, even for one person, is a small fortune, let alone if you're buying for your whole family. Seeing as this is the case, many people turn to bargain retailers to fill their pantries and fridges—and Dollar Tree is one of those stores shoppers have come to rely on. But before filling your cart with different snack selections, you might want to consider some reviews. TikToker @GibbysGeekin, whose bio notes that he's a "streamer & foodie," picked up some Dollar Tree food products last month and shared his feelings on his selections. Curious about what he bought and thought? Read on for the Dollar Tree snacks you might want to avoid.

RELATED: Popular Influencer Says Avoid These New Dollar Tree Snacks: "Tastes Like Pine-Sol."

1. Oh Snap! Pickles Dilly Bites

oh snap pickles dilly bites

Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok

In his humorous video posted on Aug. 8, @GibbysGeekin took followers on his Dollar Tree shopping trip, where he spent only $10.50 on his snack haul.

One of the first things he picked up was the Dilly Bites from Oh Snap! Pickles.

"First, we're gonna try the Oh Snap! pickles," he says, giving the bag a quick sniff. "They smell kind of questionable, bro."

The TikToker adds that the pickle slice looks "AI-generated." He then takes a bite and appears to dislike it, shaking his head and saying, "mm-mm."

2. Fast Bites Spicy Chicken Sandwich

fast bites spicy chicken sandwich

Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok

Next up in @GibbysGeekin's snack review is the Fast Bites Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

"This...doesn't look half bad if we're being honest," the TikToker says on first impression, adding that it "looks like the [expletive] spicy chickens they used to give us in the lunch line, bro. Not half bad."

However, after tasting it, @GibbysGeekin changed his tune and spit the bite he took back out.

RELATED: I’m a Professional House Cleaner and These Are the 10 Dollar Tree Cleaning Products I Avoid.

3. Bosco Stuffed Mozzarella Cheese Breadstick

bosco mozzarella stick

Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok

Bosco Sticks are another school cafeteria staple, but they're nows also available at Dollar Tree. @GibbysGeekin picked up an individually-wrapped mozzarella cheese-stuffed option.

Again, the breadstick looked pretty good at first.

"This [expletive] is looking quite delectable, I ain't gonna lie to you, man—look at this!" the TikToker tells viewers. However, like the chicken sandwich, it didn't pass the taste test: @GibbysGeekin took one bite and spit it out.

There were some snacks that he enjoyed.

@GibbysGeekin eating dollar tree jamaican jerk patty

Copyright @GibbysGeekin / TikTok

While three snacks didn't impress @GibbysGeekin, there were a few that did get his stamp of approval.

Unlike the first foods he tried, the Imperial Garden Shrimp Egg Roll didn't look appetizing and fell apart before @GibbysGeekin even took a bite. However, he was pleasantly surprised by the taste.

"Surprisingly, this [expletive] is pretty good," he says.

The TikToker also enjoyed Tina's Steak & Cheddar Cheese Chimichanga, the Celeste Pepperoni Pizza, ICEE Frozen Ice Pops, and the Golden Krust Jamaican Style Jerk Chicken Patty.


The Latest

Dollar Tree Discount Store.
Dollar Declines

Shoppers Are Abandoning Dollar Tree

display of white Kirkland Comfort Walker sneakers at Costco
Step It Up

Costco Has New Hoka and Ugg Dupes

BB Cream at Dollar Tree
Makeup Must-Haves

14 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items

costco app on smartphone
Trade Up

Costco’s Trade-In Program Gets You Free Cash for Old Devices

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.