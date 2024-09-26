Dollar Tree Shopper Shares the 5 Latest High-End Beauty Finds for Just $1.25

Dollar Tree isn’t exactly known for selling luxury beauty products. After all, nearly everything in the store has a $1.25 price tag. That doesn’t mean you won’t occasionally find high-end makeup and feminine care items, though. On social media, shoppers are applauding Dollar Tree for investing in generic beauty brands that prioritize organic and high-end ingredients—many of which are probably in your name-brand makeup and skincare products at home. Keep an eye out for brands such as B.Pure, Personal Care, and XtraCare, whose products skew high-end, according to TikToker Kimberly Nuzzolo ( @kimberlymichbeauty ). She recently pointed out five high-end beauty products that everyone should add to their Dollar Tree shopping lists. Take a peek below.

RELATED: 5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are Up to $20 Cheaper Than Walmart and Amazon .

1 | Personal Care Revolving Aloe Mist Copyright @kimnuzzolo / TikTok Looking for a new makeup setting spray? The Personal Care Revolving Aloe Mist comes highly recommended from Nuzzolo, who noted that the product’s formula is nearly identical to MAC’s lightweight matte spray, which is $34 at Ulta. “It’s perfect for before and after makeup,” she told all 93,500 of her followers. “It even has pretty much the same ingredients as MAC’s Fix+.” The aloe mist hydrates and refreshes dry skin. You can also incorporate it into your daily skincare routine, whether or not you’re applying makeup.



2 | B.Pure Blemish Patches Copyright @kimnuzzolo / TikTok Dollar Tree shoppers are obsessed with the B.Pure Blemish Patches, which work similarly to the Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics. These are $9 for a 24-pack at Target. Basically, these stickers (or blemish band aids) suck up all the gunk from protruding pimples without traumatizing the surrounding skin. This prevents inflammation, redness, bleeding, and potential scarring. According to Nuzzolo, the B.Pure Blemish Patches have “the same hydrocolloid ingredient” as other popular name brands.

3 | B.Pure Lip Color & Cream Blush Duo Copyright @kimnuzzolo / TikTok Empty space in a purse is precious real estate, so why would you carry two products when you could use just one? This two-in-one makeup find doubles as lip color and blush. “It reminds me of the Stila Lip Colors,” said Nuzzolo—and these are $25 at Ulta. RELATED: Shopping Influencer Says She'll Never Buy These 4 Dollar Tree Items Again: "Absolute Fail."

4 | XtraCare Moisturizing Cocoa Butter Jelly Stick Copyright @kimnuzzolo / TikTok Prevent dry, cracked skin this fall and winter with the XtraCare Moisturizing Cocoa Butter Jelly Stick. Its hands-free application means you can hydrate on the go without making a mess. And the best part is it only costs $1.25 per stick. Nuzzolo said the hydration stick can also be a dupe for Vaseline’s Cocoa Shimmer Jelly Stick, which is $10 at Walmart.