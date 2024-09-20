Shopping Influencer Says She'll Never Buy These 4 Dollar Tree Items Again: "Absolute Fail"

Dollar Tree is a treasure trove of $1.25 items, spanning all categories including beauty, cleaning supplies, food, household essentials, and more. But while it stays winning most of the time, loyal shoppers say the bargain store is susceptible to flops on occasion. “I feel like all we do is talk about the Dollar Tree items that are a win, but you need to know that some are an absolute fail,” said a TikToker named Marissa (@marissainthemidwest ) in a recent video. The shopping influencer called out her “top worst” Dollar Tree finds , citing that she would never buy them again. See her picks below.

RELATED: You Can Get These $15 Beauty Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

1. Nourishing Shower Steamers Copyright @marissainthemidwest / TikTok The “top worst item” at Dollar Tree is the bag of Nourishing Shower Steamers, which reportedly don't disintegrate in the shower. Most shower steamers work by dissolving and releasing soothing essential oils and aromas into the bathroom upon contact with steam and hot water. But according to Marissa, Dollar Tree steamers “do nothing.” “So far, any form of shower steam from Dollar Tree does not work,” she said. “I don’t care how cute the packaging is. It literally just sits there like a rock in your shower.” She added for one last measure, “If you see the word ‘shower steamer,’ do not buy it!”

2. Peelers Gummy Mango Candy Copyright @marissainthemidwest / TikTok Calling all candy lovers: Skip the Peelers Gummy Mango Candy at Dollar Tree. “Now, this one isn’t as much of a fail, but more so a disappointment,” said Marissa. “This was something that was so hyped up, and I did give into the hype, but I think this mango Peelers candy is so overrated.” When it comes to gummy candy, she’d rather pay the extra dollar for Sour Patch Kids. RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

3. Power Stick Aluminum Free Deodorant Copyright @marissainthemidwest / TikTok Power Stick gained a loyal following after its Brazilian Mist was dubbed a dupe for Sol de Janeiro’s iconic Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist on TikTok. However, according to Marissa, the brand’s peony coconut-scented deodorant is a no-go. “I’m telling you, this does not work on your pits! You will smell horrible. Do not buy this,” she warned.