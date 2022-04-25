Smarter Living

Dollar Tree Is Facing New Backlash Over This

The beloved bargain brand has found itself in hot water again.

April 25, 2022
If you're looking to save some cash, you know you can head to your local Dollar Tree for the best deals. While standard pricing was upped from $1 to $1.25 in Nov. 2021—much to the chagrin of the bargain brand's loyal customer base—you can still get what you need for less when shopping at the dollar store. However, one store location became the center of a controversial debate late last week. Read on to learn more about what caused the outrage, and how Dollar Tree is dealing with the backlash.

Dollar Tree has faced several controversies in recent months.

Strip Mall with Family Dollar store
Shutterstock

In addition to announcing its price hike late last year, Dollar Tree has been scrutinized due to recalls, investigations, and boycotts. Most recently, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPCS) announced that nearly 1 million Crafter's Scare Glue Guns sold at both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores (a Dollar Tree subsidiary) were recalled. The concerning announcement was made on April 14 after Dollar Tree learned that the glue guns can malfunction when plugged in.

The company also found itself dealing with bad press when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection of a Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas, in Jan. 2022. During the inspection, the FDA identified a number of unsanitary conditions, as well as a major rodent infestation, with more than 1,100 dead rodents uncovered after fumigation. The inspection led to over 400 Family Dollar stores being temporarily closed in six states, a voluntary recall of several FDA-regulated products that were shipped from the facility, as well as threats of a boycott. Now, Dollar Tree is again facing criticism.

A sign posted outside an Indiana store caused major backlash.

cashier opening drawer for cash
Slava Dumchev / Shutterstock

Some generational differences were recently on display at a Dollar Tree store in Indiana. As reported by WNDU, the manager of the store posted a handwritten sign that read, "I apologize for us closing again. My two new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn't stand here for their entire shift."

The manager seemed to blame this issue on the former employees' age, writing, "Don't hire Gen Z's. They don't know what work actually means. Now hiring. Baby boomers only, thanks."

According to Beresford Research, the Baby Boomer age cohort applies to those born between 1946 and 1964, while Generation Z—commonly referred to as "Gen Z"—are those born between 1997 and 2012.

A photo of the note made its way onto the popular online forum Reddit.

Prescott - Circa September 2021: Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar.i
iStock

The controversial note was photographed by shoppers and posted in the Reddit group r/antiwork, where it subsequently went viral. When asked by WDNU about the incident, Randy Guiler, vice president of Investor Relations at Dollar Tree, told the outlet that the company did not support the sign.

"We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time," Guiler said. "The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our company." The company also confirmed the manager of the Indiana store was no longer employed.

An online debate about Gen Z's work ethic debate is ongoing.

cashier typing on keypad
Victoria Nochevka / Shutterstock

The original Reddit thread has over 60,000 upvotes and nearly 8,000 comments, offering praise for the younger generation of workers. However, another thread surfaced on the Reddit /economy group, asking users if the Dollar Tree manager was actually wrong about Gen-Z.

Some users state that older generations have been complaining about the "laziness" of younger generations for years, and this conversation is cyclical. Others argue it is supply and demand, due to there being more jobs than people able to work them, which leads to decreased quality of work. Another perspective is that it is not related to age at all, but rather individuals' inherent work ethic.

