11 Best Dollar General Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Hitting Shelves This Week

Get those stragglers off your shopping list just in time!

The last week before Christmas becomes a true gauntlet, no matter how on top of your to-do list you’ve been. But if you’re still working away on your shopping list, places like Dollar General can be a fantastic resource for filling in the gaps. Even in the waning days before the holiday, plenty of fantastic potential presents are hitting the shelves—saving you both precious time and some decent money. Just in the nick of time, here are the best Dollar General last-minute Christmas gifts that you can score this week.

1. Hair Accessory Kit

There isn’t a day that goes by that you don’t have to take care of your hair, which is what makes this hair accessory kit such a perfect present. It includes three separate clips and a variety of colors of hair elastics that your giftee will truly appreciate, all for just $5.

2. LEGO Lion King Building Kit

No one is angry about opening up a brand new set of LEGO on Christmas morning. The Disney fan on your list will truly appreciate this special $20 Lion King building kit, which features Simba as a cub. And unlike most other LEGO builds, this one can actually move and function as a toy once it’s constructed, adding to the fun.

3. Disney Glow in the Dark Jewelry Kit

Crafting kits like this $10 glow-in-the-dark jewelry set inspired by Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas make for a fantastic present. Not only do they provide a fun DIY crafting experience, but then your giftee gets to wear their creations. There’s also a Lilo & Stitch set available!

4. Classic Games Kit

Ask any millennial, and they’ll tell you that game nights have definitely become a thing again. This classic game set cuts down on the time required to learn rules by providing everything you’ll need to play the simple games everyone already knows. You can choose from bingo, checkers, or chess—but at just $5 apiece, you might wind up buying the whole lineup.

5. Brain Drains Puzzle Game

Whether it’s a fidget spinner-style anti-anxiety tool or a true mental exercise, this Brain Drains puzzle is a great, simple gift for anyone who likes to get hands-on with problems. It comes with three separate physical puzzles for just $6.

6. Holiday Slippers

We all love cozy slippers, especially at Christmas. Why not give the gift of warm feet? These $8 holiday-themed fuzzy slippers are a no-brainer when you have no idea what to get that person on your list.

7. Kids Play Grocery Basket

Kids with active imaginations will love this play Dollar General grocery basket ($10). It comes with 22 pieces and will help prepare them to find all those beauty dupes when they get older!

8. Christmas Candle

There’s seldom a wrong time to gift something you can light, especially when it’s as dazzling as this iridescent holiday candle. For just $5, you can also pick between “fresh falling snow” and “red berry balsam” as scents, with both providing up to 40 hours of burn time.

9. I Heart Dolly Sweatshirt

A country music queen. An icon. An undisputed American treasure. However you know her, this $12 “I Heart Dolly” sweatshirt is a true must-have for the Dolly Parton fan in your life.

10. Forever Pals Dog Toys

Just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t spread the love to your four-legged family members. This dog toy variety pack is the perfect way to keep your pooch preoccupied while everyone opens their presents, which includes four items for just $6.25.

11. Plush Animals

Grabbing a quick gift for a child on your list? These adorable plush animals are a perfect present, available as a cat, triceratops, or elephant for just $10.