4 Dog Breeds Most Impacted by Extreme Cold

Canines with smaller stature and thinner coats could struggle with a harsh winter.

Dog owners go to great lengths to ensure their pets are happy, healthy, and comfortable. But while there are plenty of ways you can create a safe environment in your home for your canines, nothing can stop the arrival of winter and the major drop in temperatures it brings. Unfortunately, some pups are at an exceptionally high health risk when exposed to frigid weather, making it essential to take extra care. Here are the dog breeds most impacted by extreme cold.

1. Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are typically the go-to breed for owners when size is a serious consideration. However, their pocket-sized stature can create a serious problem when it comes to chilly conditions.

Because of their tiny body size, low body fat percentage, and short, wiry coat, this miniature breed struggles when the mercury drops, according to pet care company Vondi’s. Even not-so-chilly conditions can cause them to start shivering, while long exposure to freezing temperatures can make them lethargic.

To avoid this, it’s recommended to dress your pet in a sweater, jacket, or boots for walks when it’s especially frigid. You can also make sure they’re nice and cozy indoors during the winter with plenty of warm blankets or heating pads.

2. Greyhound

Known for their svelte physique and ability to run like the wind, greyhounds are a popular choice for owners looking for a jogging companion or a dog breed that doesn’t shed quite as much. But while they tend to be relatively docile and low maintenance, they’re not well-suited for extreme cold conditions.

That same lean stature that makes greyhounds naturally gifted runners also creates issues with regulating their body temperatures due to their low body fat percentage, according to AskAVet.com. For the same reason, these dogs can also have issues when extreme heat settles in.

Besides getting them all bundled up in a jacket to keep them warm, you can also keep an eye out for a greyhound lifting its paws off the ground, which is a sign they’re feeling frigid, per Vondi’s.

3. Whippet

A similarly speedy breed that resembles a smaller greyhound, whippets also have a lythe stature that puts them at risk when exposed to intense cold. Their low body fat percentage makes even a short walk an opportunity for their body temperatures to dip low, according to Vondi’s.

Because of a whippet’s shorter, thinner coat, a jacket will go a long way in helping them on a winter walk. It’s also important to ensure they have plenty of blankets and comfortable bedding to help them stay warm indoors.

4. Chinese Crested

With a permanent coif that looks like something out of an ’80s hair metal band (complimentary), this unique breed is a go-to for owners who want an affectionate, relatively small companion. Unfortunately, their trademark look as a nearly hairless dog with a small, svelte stature makes them susceptible to cold climate conditions.

When the weather gets chilly, it’s best to bundle up this breed with a sweater or jacket to give them the protection they don’t have naturally. This also extends to their home setup, where plenty of blankets and cozy bedding can go a long way to keeping them comfortable, according to Vondi’s.