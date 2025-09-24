8 Calmest Dog Breeds, According to Veterinarians
These easygoing canines are perfect for seniors or laidback folks.
Whether it’s your tight living situation, your laidback lifestyle, or maybe that you’ve entered your golden years, it’s not uncommon to seek out the calmest dog breeds for a chill canine companion. But as with any pet parenting situation, this often involves spending time with the animal to get a feel for their individual personality.
“Choosing a calm canine companion can depend on many factors,” Hannah Hart, DVM, veterinarian at pet supply website Chewy, tells Best Life. “While certain breeds are more predisposed to a calm, easygoing demeanor, any dog can be calm with the right breeding, care, physical activity, and training once he or she is home with you.”
Still, if you’re looking for a place to start, there are a few dog varieties you might want to consider, given some of their most common characteristics. Read on for the calmest dog breeds, according to veterinarians and dog experts.
1
Basset Hound
There aren’t many dog breeds whose aesthetic matches their “vibe” quite like Basset Hounds.
“Known for their charmingly droopy eyes and long ears, Basset Hounds embody calmness,” says Kathryn Dench, DVM, veterinary surgeon and chief scientific advisor to Paw Origins. “Their stout body and short legs mean they prefer lounging over strenuous activities, making them perfect for relaxed living environments.”
However, while Basset Hounds are “mild and agreeable at home,” according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), they can be “stubborn on the trail.”
2
Irish wolfhound
Most people assume large dog breeds have equally sized personalities and energy levels. However, the Irish Wolfhound is surprisingly low-maintenance but relatively relaxed.
“Irish Wolfhounds are a hunting breed that tend to be calmer and more patient than many other breeds, often being referred to as ‘gentle giants,'” Hart says. “They do require some exercise and play during the day and space to do so, but they would be equally content curled at your feet in the evenings.”
In fact, the AKC describes this breed as “the most serene and agreeable of companions.”
3
English bulldog
Not all dogs of smaller stature are low energy, English bulldogs are.
“With their iconic wrinkled face and robust build, bulldogs are the epitome of a low-energy pet,” says Dench. “They enjoy short, leisurely walks and are content with indoor activities, ideal for apartment dwellers or those with limited outdoor space.”
Hart agrees with this assessment, saying it’s due to a physical characteristic.
“Because these dogs have shorter snouts, being one of the ‘brachycephalic’ breeds, they tend to be more intolerant of large amounts of exercise, especially in hotter weather,” she explains. “As such, they can make great companions for relaxing indoors most of the day.”
4
Mastiff
Even dogs classified as “working breeds” can act like they’re off the clock—such as the English mastiff.
“Mastiffs were originally bred for both hunting and guarding, best for short excursions and spending the remainder of the day at home protecting their families,” says Hart.
She adds that these large dogs (they can often weigh more than an adult man) are gentle, patient companions with fairly low exercise requirements, much like the Irish wolfhound.
According to the AKC, mastiffs are also one of the most loyal dog breeds, acting fiercely protective of their family and wary of strangers.
5
Shih Tzu
Some breeds were specifically designed for companionship and thrive on interaction with their pet parents. That’s why the Shih Tzu can be the right fit for someone looking for a relatively chill canine.
“This breed, with its luxurious coat and sweet nature, requires minimal exercise,” Dench tells Best Life. “Shih Tzus thrive on human companionship, preferring indoor comforts to outdoor adventures, which makes them excellent pets for less active households.”
The AKC notes that Shih Tzus are also great with children. But if you plan to keep their hair long, be sure you have the time to brush them daily.
6
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has become a popular breed in recent decades thanks to its small stature and family-friendly demeanor. As a bonus, these spaniels have lower energy levels and get along well with other dogs.
“These small, elegant dogs have a silky coat and a friendly expression,” Dench says. “They are known for their adaptable and affectionate nature, needing only moderate exercise and enjoying plenty of cuddles.”
Or, as the AKC puts it, “they can be upbeat athletes or shameless couch potatoes, depending on an owner’s lifestyle.”
7
Great Dane
If you have the space they require, the Great Dane can be a relaxed addition to your family.
“Despite their large size, Great Danes are surprisingly low-energy,” says Dench. “They are gentle and affectionate, another breed that’s often referred to as ‘gentle giants,’ and require only moderate exercise to maintain their health.”
8
Pekingese
If you’re looking for a more compact companion who’ll be content to chill and sit on your lap, Hart suggests the Pekingese.
“The Pekingese was bred as a palace companion for ancient Chinese royalty, so they are typically friendly dogs,” she explains. “As another brachycephalic breed, Pekingese can become tired from exercise quickly, so lower intensity activity is best, and they are more content to rest with you than to run long distances.”