4 Smartest Dog Breeds, According to Veterinarians

Congrats, you’re getting a dog! Now the big question is, which breed? If “easy to train” is high on your list, then you might narrow your search down to the smartest types of dog breeds. To be clear, we aren’t saying other breeds aren’t smart per se—however, some dogs excel at tasks and pick up on commands faster than others.

In a new TikTok video, veterinarians from Queenstown Veterinary Hospital in Maryland reveal what they believe to be the four smartest dog breeds. Plus, find out what other experts have to say about these brainy canines.

1. Border Collie

Veterinarians agree that Border Collies are Ivy League-level smart.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes the breed as an “intelligent workaholic,” noting they have the brain power to learn a “remarkable” amount of words and commands. Border Collies are “happiest when they’re put to work everyday,” which is one of the reasons why they make great search and rescue dogs, adds the foundation.

What sets Border Collies apart from other breeds is their “super-high instinctive intelligence and adaptive intelligence,” according to Royvon Dog Training and Hotels. They’re known to have one of the highest IQs among canines.

On average, dogs take between 25 and 50 tries to understand a new command, with only a 50 percent success rate on the first attempt. However, Border Collies can learn a new command in under five attempts and have a 95 percent first-try success rate.

2. Poodle

Poodles are “wickedly smart dogs of remarkable versatility,” concurs the AKC. The breed has an extremely high adaptability level and trainability level. They also crave mental stimulation, so commands and tasks are welcomed.

In a nutshell, Poodles are all about working smarter, not harder, says The Smart Canine on YouTube: “These brainy dogs have an uncanny ability to figure out the most efficient way to accomplish a task…Rather than relying on brute force or endless repetition, poodles use their sharp minds to solve problems and navigate challenges with ease.”

Thus, Poodles are sometimes considered “furry engineering geniuses.”

“Their knack for efficiency extends to training and learning new commands as well. Poodles pick up new skills rapidly and often figure out mental shortcuts that other dogs might miss,” per The Smart Canine.

3. Belgian Malinois

After the Border Collie, the most popular answer from vets for the smartest canine breed was the Belgian Malinois.

A 2022 study published in the journal Nature found that Belgian Malinois were the “most successful breed at understanding human gestures,” compared to the other 12 canine breeds observed. They also excel at solving problems. Belgian Malinois aren’t easily aroused, nor are they reactionary, noted the researchers.

4. German Shepherd

German Shepherds belong to the herding group, a classification of canines that are known to be very agile and hardworking. They have the highest levels of energy, adaptability, and trainability, per the AKC.

When it comes to instinct, adaptive problem-solving, and school learning, German Shepherds rank in third place for most intelligent. However, German Shepherds “require regular tasks to remain content,” notes the foundation.