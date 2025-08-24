Veterinarian Reveals 5 Dog Breeds He’d Never Own: “They Will Literally Run Your Household”

Ready to add a new furry, four-legged addition to your family? Whether you’re working with a breeder or going the adoption route, the process of getting a dog can be both exciting and overwhelming. There are a lot of things to consider, such as personality tendencies, attention/activity needs, potential health risks, and more.

Amir Anwary, who goes by “Amir The Vet” on TikTok, is a veterinarian from South Africa. In a new video, he reveals to his 850K followers which five dog breeds he’d never own due to health risks, high vet bills, and unfavorable characteristic traits.

1 Dachshund

Although cute in size, Dachshunds “can be really strong-willed,” “aggressive,” and “can bark incessantly,” according to Anwary.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) adds they can be “smart and vigilant” and “a bit stubborn.” Like Anwary mentioned, Dachshunds are known to have “a big-dog bark” despite their petite frame.

They’re also prone to a back condition called intervertebral disc disease, or “IVDD.”

“So basically at any point in their lives, they could jump [out of] a car and their back could give in, and their back legs could go paralyzed,” explained Anwary. “They’ll need a really big expensive surgery which takes a long time to recover.”

“For me, it’s basically like a ticking time bomb,” he concluded.

2 Shar Pei

“Don’t let the face fool you, Shar Peis can be very aloof,” warned Anwary. “If you don’t socialize them well enough, they could be prone to aggression and territorial behavior.”

In other words, “if you’re not an active participant in a Shar Pei’s life, they will literally run your household,” he said.

Their squishy face also makes them more susceptible to skin fold dermatitis. This occurs when dead skin cells, dirt, and moisture get trapped in the crevices of their skin, triggering inflammation, redness, and irritation. Without proper treatment, this can turn infectious and can lead to a series of other issues.

Of course, Shar Pei fever is also of concern. “Affected dogs experience recurrent episodes of fever and inflammation, with no identifiable underlying cause. This causes the dog to feel ill and uncomfortable,” says the VCA Animal Hospitals.

As Best Life previously reported, “About one in four Shar-Pei dogs will develop this syndrome. And while Shar-Pei Fever is treatable, it can lead to other serious health issues like kidney failure.”

3 Bernese Mountain Dog

Similar to Golden Retrievers, Bernese Mountain Dogs are beyond loyal to their owners and make excellent family dogs. Although bigger, they’re like a giant teddy bear and more responsive to training. However, Anwary said they do come with their cons.

“This is one of the nicest dog breeds I have ever, ever worked with, but they are prone to hip and elbow dysplasia, and worst of all, most of the dogs of this breed will never live to see eight years old,” he explained. “So, they have the shortest life span of any dog breed, and that’s just way too sad for me, unfortunately.”

4 Brown Cocker Spaniel

Dogs come in all shapes and personalities. But unless you’re looking to take on a sassy, high-wired canine, it might be in your best interest to avoid brown Cocker Spaniels.

“Brown cocker spaniels are cray-cray, like they have a screw loose in their head. They can be anxious, they can be anxious aggressive, and they have a condition called cocker rage syndrome, where they can be completely fine and all of a sudden they get super aggressive,” explained Anwary.

While some people become dog parents because of the “puppy therapy” perk, brown Cocker Spaniels are one breed that could benefit from a bit of therapy of their own.

“They can have multiple personalities,” Anwary joked.

5 French Bulldog

Due to their flat faces, French Bulldogs are prone to a host of health issues—most notably, breathing problems and comorbidities caused by allergies.

“They are prone to back problems, they are prone to breathing problems because they’re brachycephalic, and they’re prone to skin issues because they just get allergies,” explained Anwary.

“Many owners become concerned when they hear their French bulldog breathing heavily, and this may or may not be normal,” per PetPlace. “It could be due to the physical makeup of the dog’s airway, or it could be a sign of brachycephalic airway syndrome. This is a condition that is common with French bulldogs and other dogs with short airways and scrunched faces. The problem can range from mild to serious with the most serious cases requiring surgery.”

Anwary stressed that “it’s always something” with this dog breed. “You can expect a big vet bill on a good day with a French bulldog,” he quipped.