Many dog owners seek out specific breeds due to personal preference for their appearance or commonly held beliefs about their personality traits. But out of all of the reasons, safety and fear of aggression are often top concerns on anyone’s mind when they bring a canine into their life. And while you can never make assumptions about any animal, a new study has revealed what could be the most dangerous dog breeds based on their behavior—including one unexpected entry.

A new study examined the dog breeds most commonly associated with bites.

The findings come thanks to research conducted by Fighter Law, shared by Study Finds. Their team analyzed dog bite data from San Bernardino County, California, from 2021 to 2023. The researchers considered everything from the total number of bites, the percentage of total bites per breed, vaccination rates, the severe bite rate, and the number of fatalities to determine a "danger score" out of 100.

Still, the organizers of the study were the first to admit that nurture may be more at play than nature in their findings.

"This data provides valuable insights, but remember that breed is just one factor in dog bite incidents," Thomas Feiter, CEO of Fighter Law, said of the results. "Owner responsibility plays a tremendous role in preventing attacks. Most cases we handle involve dogs that weren’t properly trained, were left unsupervised with children, or were placed in situations that triggered defensive responses."

He added that from a legal perspective, dog owners should understand they may be held liable for injuries their pets cause, regardless of breed. "Many states have 'strict liability' laws that hold owners responsible even if the dog had no previous history of aggression," he said. "Proper training, socialization, and supervision are essential for all dog owners."

These are the 10 most dangerous dog breeds.

So, which dog breeds were found to be the most dangerous? Here are the results.

10. Labrador Retriever (136 total incidents, 6.28 percent of all bites, and 0 fatalities) - 38.6 total score

9. Mastiff (19 total incidents, 0.88 percent of all bites, and 3 fatalities) - 39.4 total score

8. Doberman Pinscher (28 total incidents, 1.29 percent of all bites, and 0 fatalities) - 40.8 total score

7. Cane Corso (30 total incidents, 1.39 percent of all bites, and 4 fatalities) - 41.9 total score

6. Australian Cattle Dog (43 total incidents, 1.99 percent of all bites, and 0 fatalities) - 44.9 total score

5. German Shepherd (252 total incidents, 11.64 percent of all bites, and 2 fatalities) - 48.8 total score

4. Rottweiler (51 total incidents, 2.36 percent of all bites, and 7 fatalities) - 53 total score

3. Boxer (39 total incidents, 1.8 percent of all bites, and 1 fatalities) - 54.5 total score

2. Shepherd (227 total incidents, 10.48 percent of all bites, and 2 fatalities) - 57.2 total score

1. Pit Bull (579 total incidents, 26.74 percent of all bites, and 61 fatalities) - 90 total score

With the most reported incidents, pit bulls topped the list. They were also relatively less likely to be vaccinated, with just 17.1 percent of animals involved in bites having received their shots, and roughly 22 percent of all bites from the breed requiring serious medical attention. The breed is also far and away responsible for the most fatalities: At 61 reported deaths, it’s nearly 9 times as many as the next most fatal breed on the list, Rottweilers.

But arguably, the most surprising inclusion in the list might be the Labrador retriever at the number 10 spot. The breed was the most popular in the U.S. for 31 years before sliding to the number two spot for the last 3 years, according to the American Kennel Club. However, Labradors also posted a relatively low severe bite rate at 8.82 percent of cases, while also boasting the second-highest vaccination rate of 32.35 percent.

There may be an explanation behind the top dog on the list.

To some, the results might paint pit bulls in a harshly negative light. But the study’s organizers emphasized the importance of looking at the entire picture before jumping to conclusions.

"The data on Pit Bulls is striking, but context matters," Feiter said, per StudyFinds. "Many of these dogs are unfortunately trained for aggression or kept in unsuitable conditions that contribute to these statistics."

They also pointed out that the data doesn’t mean pit bulls are inherently dangerous. This is especially clear when the relatively rosy reputation of Labrador retrievers is considered.

"The presence of typically family-friendly breeds like Labradors on this list highlights an important point," Feiter said. "Any dog, regardless of breed reputation, can cause harm if not properly trained, socialized, or if placed in threatening situations."