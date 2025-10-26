7 Dog Breeds That Live the Longest, According to Veterinarians
These dogs have an average lifespan between 12 and 16 years.
As a pet parent myself, I can say that we all hope our four-legged friends will live forever, even though logic tells us otherwise. And that’s exactly why some people choose to adopt one of the dog breeds that live the longest.
To this point, research has shown that small dogs typically live longer than large breeds, as the latter are more prone to joint and bone problems, stomach troubles, and hormone disorders, among other issues. Large dog breeds also have higher rates of heart disease, arthritis, and cancer as they get older.
“Small dogs are believed to live longer than large breeds because of their lower growth rate, which results in lower metabolic demand and lower oxidative stress on cells,” further explains Jaclyn M. Coble, DVM, the CEO and founder of Sea Legs Integrative Veterinary Health, to Best Life.
Additional research published in the journal Scientific Reports concluded that a dog’s longevity is directly tied to the size of their their face and snout. As Best Life previously reported, “According to the study, small dogs and those with long noses have a longer average lifespan than flat-faced dogs and larger breeds.” This is because brachycephalic dog breeds (those with flat faces and noses) are prone to breathing problems and sensitive to both hot weather and receiving anesthesia.
Though veterinarians generally agree with these findings, there are always some exceptions to the rule. That’s why we consulted pet experts to find out the dog breeds that live the longest. Read on to learn about those that have an average lifespan between 12 and 16 years.
1. Lancashire Heeler
Life expectancy: 12 to 16 years
According to the Scientific Reports study, the dog breed with the longest average lifespan (15.4 years) was the Lancashire Heeler, a small dog with an elongated snout that became an officially recognized breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 2024.
This breed typically weighs no more than 17 pounds and has a short, stout body similar to a Corgi. The AKC gives them the highest possible scores for affection and how good they are with children and other dogs.
“They’re gritty little dogs, and they’re very intelligent little dogs,” Lancashire Heeler breeder Patricia Blankenship told NPR. “It’s an enjoyable little breed to be around.”
2. Chihuahua
Life expectancy: 14 to 16 years
“Despite being so small, they tend to be very healthy and are not especially prone to developing cancer,” explains Ray Spragley, DVM, founder and veterinarian at Zen Dog Veterinary Care, of the Chihuahua.
While they may get chronic ailments such as dental disease, heart disease, and medial patella luxation, Spragley notes that all three of these issues can be well managed with treatment and early detection.
Jennifer Sperry, DVM, veterinarian and spokesperson for AKC Pet Insurance, adds that Chihuahuas are more likely to lead lower-risk lifestyles: “They are often kept almost exclusively indoors, where they are at a lower risk for accidents and traumas compared to ‘outdoor’ dogs with more rugged lifestyles.”
3. Tibetan Spaniel
Life expectancy: 12 to 16 years
According to the Scientific Reports study, the dog with the second-best longevity odds (15.2 years) is the Tibetan Spaniel, a small, playful breed that usually stands no taller than 10 inches and weighs no more than 15 pounds.
Though they should be monitored for progressive retinal atrophy (a degenerative eye disease) and patellar luxation (a knee condition), the Tibetan Spaniel Club of America agrees that “the breed is renowned for living to a healthy age—often fifteen years or more.”
4. West Highland White Terrier
Life expectancy: 12 to 15 years
Jaclyn M. Coble, DVM, the CEO and founder of Sea Legs Integrative Veterinary Health, says that West Highland White Terriers, or “Westies” as they’re known colloquially, are one of the most popular dogs in the U.K., which may have to do with their life expectancy.
One 2014 British study of Kennel Club-registered dogs showed that the West Highland White Terrier had the longest lifespan of 12.6 years.
Westies usually weigh no more than 20 pounds, according to the AKC, which agrees that they are generally healthy dogs.
5. Australian Cattle Dog
Life expectancy: 12 to 16 years
While Australian Cattle Dogs can weigh up to 50 pounds, they also have a life expectancy of 12 to 16 years, according to the AKC.
Sabrina Kong, staff veterinarian writer at WeLoveDoodles, notes that this breed is known for its high energy levels and sturdy build.
“Originally bred for herding cattle in Australia, they possess strong resilience and an active lifestyle, contributing significantly to their overall health and longevity,” she says.
6. Bichon Frise
Life expectancy: 12 to 16 years
Known for their fluffy coats and playful energy, Bichon Frises can live up to 15 years.
“Like other breeds with long life expectancies, they are prone to diseases that are manageable with veterinary care and early diagnosis,” says Spragley. “Some of the chronic issues Bichons are prone to are diabetes, cataracts, chronic kidney disease, and arthritis.”
However, the Bolognese, a member of the Bichon family, may be especially long-lived. The Scientific Reports study put them at number three, with an average life expectancy of 14.9 years.
Bolognese are much lower energy than a traditional Bichon, according to the AKC. They are also prone to separation anxiety, so they are best suited for retirees or someone who works from home.
7. Miniature Pinscher
Life expectancy: 12 to 14 years
According to Spragley, the Miniature Pinscher is a very active toy breed that has a long life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.
While they’re generally pretty healthy, “they are slightly predisposed to medial patella luxation, hypothyroidism, and diabetes,” explains Spragley. But as long as they have regular health screenings, these shouldn’t be cause for concern.