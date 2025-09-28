7 Laziest Dog Breeds, According to Veterinarians
These dogs don't require much exercise and are happy lounging around.
A lot of people decide against getting a dog because they don’t think they can keep up with a pet’s active lifestyle. After all, most dogs love nothing more than running around and going on daily walks—think retrievers, labradors, or any doodle combination. However, there are nearly just as many lazy dog breeds, those that prefer lying around, sleeping, and snuggling up on their owners. If this sounds more your speed, read on for what veterinarians say are the laziest dog breeds.
RELATED: 4 Smartest Dog Breeds, According to Veterinarians.
1
Bassett Hound
In a TikTok video, Marc Windgassen, training director and co-founder of Dogpoint USA, says one of the laziest dogs is the Basset Hound. Known for their short stature and long, droopy ears, these dogs are more likely to be flopping on the floor than going on a long walk.
“It seems to be allergic to movement and blends right into the environment,” says Windgassen. He goes on to joke that the only way you’ll remember you have one is when they start to do their signature howl.
Likewise, Adam Christman, DVM, chief veterinary officer for dvm360, says the Basset Hound is the absolute laziest dog breed out there.
2
English Bulldog
“This breed does not move unless it’s absolutely necessary,” says Windgassen of the English Bulldog, which Christmas ranks as the second-laziest dog breed.
This is mainly because they are a brachycephalic breed, meaning they have short muzzles and noses that often make them “prone to difficult, obstructive breathing,” according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.
Therefore, Windgassen notes that bulldogs can get winded just from getting off the couch and walking to their food bowls. But they have no problem curling right into your lap and staying there for as long as they can.
RELATED: The 10 Best Dogs for Beginners, Vets Say.
3
Shih-Tzu
Another lazy dog breed on Christman’s list is the Shih-Tzu, a toy breed that typically weighs between 9 and 16 pounds and doesn’t shed.
Shih-Tzus were originally bred as companions for the Chinese monarchy, and these little lovers haven’t forgotten it. “A Shih Tzu’s idea of fun is sitting in your lap, acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” says the AKC. In fact, they often prefer being carried around to taking a walk.
4
Great Dane
The American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that Great Danes can stand up to 32 inches tall and even higher when they’re on their hind legs. But don’t let their size intimidate you; these dogs are very low-key.
Windgassen describes them as gentle giants who fall asleep right after a bout of activity. It’s why they place third in the laziest breed ranking.
“They are gentle and affectionate…and require only moderate exercise to maintain their health,” Kathryn Dench, DVM, veterinary surgeon and chief scientific advisor to Paw Origins, previously told Best Life.
5
English Mastiff
Like Great Danes, Mastiffs are taller than many other breeds, and they can weigh more than 200 pounds. That being said, they don’t need a lot of exercise to thrive.
“Mastiffs are notorious for plopping down during walks when they are tired or overheated,” notes the AKC. “Therefore, a rule of thumb is to not walk them farther than you can carry them back!”
This breed also has a docile personality that makes it a great dog for seniors.
RELATED: 10 Dog Breeds That Barely Bark, According to Veterinarians.
6
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is often recommended as a low-maintenance dog breed for seniors.
“Their compact size and good genetics mean that they are easy to handle and train, even if the owner is a dog novice,” Jacquelyn Kennedy, founder and CEO of PetDT, previously told Best Life.
“Adaptable Cavaliers do equally well with active owners and homebodies,” states the AKC. “They can be upbeat athletes or shameless couch potatoes, depending on an owner’s lifestyle.”
7
French Bulldog
Like the English Bulldog, Frenchies are a brachycephalic breed that makes exercise difficult.
“They’ll cuddle in your lap while you watch the nightly news, or they’ll run around the backyard giggling,” Erin Mastopietro, CEO of Dope Dog, shared with Best Life previously.
However, since brachycephalic dogs can easily overheat, it’s important to make sure your home is air-conditioned and that they stay indoors on very hot days.