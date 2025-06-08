Disney Cruises Have a Secret Menu That Only Insiders Know How to Order From

Those who’ve been on a cruise are aware that getting the most out of your voyage comes down to a lot more than beating the dinner rush or scoring good seats by the pool. These days, avid cruisers know how to unlock onboard extras that can lead to a cabin upgrade or even an invite to a secret party. Naturally, this inside intel can also include the dining experience, with some insiders spilling the details on a secret menu available on Disney Cruises that only they know how to order from.

What is the Disney Cruise secret menu?

Even on cruises where food is a highlight, it’s always nice to break up the rhythm of your typical voyage fare with something a little different. And according to some travelers, Disney Cruises makes it relatively easy to experience some off-the-menu items while you’re on the water.

In a Reddit post, some seasoned cruisers explained that there’s a secret menu available to guests. But what’s on it exactly? According to one traveler, it’s "mostly Indian food that is quite good at times." Notably, it includes dishes like daal, paneer, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, and assorted curries.

Other travelers have vouched for its quality. In a recently posted video, TikTok user @OhManDisney showcases his secret order . He raves about the food, saying "the tikka masala is amazing," and "the butter chicken’s great," calling the dishes "fantastic." He says you just need to tell your server in advance that you’re hoping to order these dishes.

There's also a secret late-night snack bar.

It’s not just during dinner service that you can treat yourself to special treats. If you’re still feeling peckish before bed, there’s also a secret late-night snack bar.

In a TikTok video, @myriamestrella8 shares that she'd been told the ship sets out some nightly bites. She points to her watch, noting that it’s 11 p.m. before getting lucky and coming across the setup.

"I have found the secret snack area only open at night!" she gushes. The camera then pans over a buffet assortment of finger foods and treats, including a cheese and fruit crostini, a meat crostini, an assortment of fresh veggies, vegetable samosas, pork potstickers, breakfast sausages wrapped in bacon, and jalapeño poppers.

And there's a secret room service menu, too.

If you’re taking advantage of the free unlimited room service on many Disney Cruise voyages, you’re also in luck. According to fans, there are three special treats you can have brought right to your cabin—if you know to ask, that is.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @genxjarhead points out that there’s a Mickey Mouse ice cream bar and a cake of the day available to guests. "It’s not even on the menu, but you can order it for $0," they write in the caption. "Consider this your secret menu hack."

And that’s not all sweet tooths can look forward to. According to the Reddit discussion, cruisers can also order freshly baked, warm chocolate chip cookies to their cabin.

The unadvertised menus aren’t just limited to what you can eat, either. In a recent Facebook post, one traveler points out that you can order a Doña Celia Tequila flight in the Plaza de Coco onboard the Disney Treasure. The lineup includes blanco, anejo, and reposado tequilas.

"You’ll get the three porcelain ladies delivered on a guitar with glasses to sip out of," they write, explaining that the flight costs just $65. "And, yes, you’ll get to take the whole set home with you!"