7 Risks of Ozempic and Wegovy Overuse as Cases Spike

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about overdosing on semaglutide weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus. “ FDA has received reports of adverse events, some requiring hospitalization, that may be related to overdoses due to dosing errors associated with compounded semaglutide injectable products. Dosing errors have resulted from patients measuring and self-administering incorrect doses of the drug and health care providers miscalculating doses of the drug.”

The FDA is concerned that confusion over dosage amounts may lead some patients to take incorrect doses, potentially resulting in significant side effects. Here are 7 dangerous side effects from overdosing on Ozempic and Wegovy.

Gastrointestinal Effects Shutterstock The FDA warns that some people are experiencing severe GI issues from overdosing on Ozempic and Wegovy. This includes nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Getting the drugs from compounding pharmacies makes it more difficult to stick to the recommended dose. "You have to know conversions, and you have to know how much to draw up,” Janice Jin Hwang, an endocrinologist at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, tells Scientific American .

Fainting Shutterstock Taking too much semaglutide medication can cause fainting, the FDA warns. America’s Poison Centers reports nearly 3,000 calls involving semaglutide issues. “Oftentimes, it’s a person who maybe accidentally took a double dose or took the wrong dose,” Dr. Kait Brown, clinical managing director of the association, tells CNN .

Headache Shutterstock Headaches are another sign of semaglutide overdose. Novo Nordisk offers clear dosage instructions and syringes, but it's important for all providers to ensure that patients understand how to properly measure and administer their medication. “I wouldn't trust the Internet with [dosing questions] because it depends on the syringe that you’re using, and it depends on the concentration of the medication,” Hwang says. RELATED: Ozempic Patients Reveal Major Side Effect When You Stop Taking It.

Migraine iStock While some individuals have experienced severe migraines requiring hospitalization after taking too much Ozempic or Wegovy, these incidents can often be avoided with proper dosage and close monitoring. “Many of the effects are mild and temporary and can be avoided or minimized by working closely with your prescribing provider to ensure you take the correct dose of medication, are eating a well-balanced diet, and drinking enough water,” says the Mayo Clinic .

Dehydration iStock Taking the incorrect dose of Ozempic can cause dehydration. “Excessive vomiting or diarrhea resulting from an overdose can lead to dehydration,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Symptoms of dehydration include extreme thirst, dark urine, dry skin, and dizziness.”

Acute Pancreatitis iStock In some cases, overdosing on Ozempic or Wegovy can lead to pancreatitis. “It’s really important with these types of drugs that pharmacists and providers make sure to provide their patients with adequate counseling, education, and materials and be available when patients have questions,” Tenille Davis, a pharmacist and chief advocacy officer of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, tells Scientific American.

Gallstones Shutterstock Incorrect semaglutide dosing has been associated with an increased risk of gallstones, highlighting the importance of adhering to prescribed doses. In rare cases, some patients have reportedly taken significantly higher doses than recommended, emphasizing the need for accurate dosing. "You really have to know exactly what you’re doing. Otherwise it's really, really easy to make mistakes," Hwang says.



