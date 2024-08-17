Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

COVID is Surging Again: 7 Ways to Stay Safe

Here’s what the experts are saying about the summer spike.

Woman coughing on the plane.
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastAug 17, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Title: Writer Location: Los Angeles Education: BA in History, Politics, and Economics from Royal Holloway, University of London Expertise: Health, Science, and Wellness Experience: Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm. Website: Ferozan MastSocial Media: Twitter, Instagram
See Full Bio
Follow:

It wouldn’t be quite accurate to say COVID is back when it never left, but the virus is making itself felt again. “We've seen a bit of a seasonal pattern emerge where we've had an uptick in COVID in the summer and then another one in the winter—usually the winter one being more severe,” Michael Ben-Aderet, MD, associate medical director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai, tells Cedars-Sinai Newsroom. “The FLiRT variants is just a technical term for the continued mutation of the Omicron variants of COVID-19. And for the last year or so, pretty much all the variants of COVID-19 that we've seen circulate in the United States have been variants of Omicron.”While it’s natural to get nervous about COVID spikes, summer surges are not unusual. “This has been the case for a couple of years,” Dr. Ben-Aderet says. “Why that is, I don't think anyone truly understands. A lot of viruses are seasonal in nature. Some viruses are seasonal in summer; some are in winter. COVID-19 seems to be in both. Some of that has to do with the virus itself—the virology, how it spreads. And another aspect of it is human behavior: School being out, people being on vacation, people traveling, people mixing and doing more activities does play a role in that summer surge.”

With COVID surging in places, here’s how to protect yourself—and others—from getting sick.

RELATED: COVID Levels Are "Very High" in These 27 States

Wear a Mask

Travelers on a plane wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemiciStock

The right mask can help prevent transmission. “Make sure to wear a good, well-fitting mask. They’ve been proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Ben-Aderet says. “If you haven't been vaccinated, vaccines are still available, and it's really best to be up to date on your vaccinations. Avoid being around others who are sick. If you are exposed or if you're sick, stay home if you don’t need to go out.”

Vaccines and Boosters

Closeup of medical worker's hands in blue protective gloves injecting vaccine booster shot into elderly patient's shoulder,Coronavirus vaccination against COVID-19 virus disease,immunity certificateiStock

The CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccines and boosters. “Although vaccinated people sometimes get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines significantly lowers the risk of getting very sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.”

"Everyone six months or older should get the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine, including pregnant moms,” says CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. “For RSV, all infants under 8 months and children 8-19 months with risk factors should get nirsevimab. Pregnant moms between 32-36 weeks gestation can get the maternal RSV vaccine. All adults over 75 should get an RSV vaccination, and adults 60-74 with risk factors should get a one-time lifetime dose."

Clean Air

woman adjusting air conditioner, bad home renovationsShutterstock

The CDC recommends taking steps for cleaner air. “If your home has a central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC, a system with air ducts that go throughout the home) that has a filter, set the fan to the ‘on’ position instead of ‘auto’ when you have visitors and use pleated filters. Change your filter every three months or according to the manufacturer's instructions.”

Get Tested

A woman taking an at-home COVID test on her couchShutterstock

If in doubt, get tested. “All available testing, both commercial and home testing, will still test against the FLiRT variants,” Dr. Ben-Aderet says. “Paxlovid is still widely available and still works very well. So there hasn't been any reduction in activity of Paxlovid, and it’s still recommended for high-risk individuals with COVID-19.”

Stay Home

Woman looking out the windowShutterstock

If you test positive for COVID, the CDC recommends staying home to stop the spread of the virus. “When you go back to your normal activities, take added precaution over the next 5 days, such as taking additional steps for cleaner air, hygiene, masks, physical distancing, and/or testing when you will be around other people indoors. This is especially important to protect people with factors that increase their risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses.”

Good Hygiene

wash hands sick at work Safest Way to Wash HandsShutterstock

Continue practicing good hygiene, like stringent hand-washing. “Handwashing has always been one of the most effective ways of keeping diseases at bay,” says Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region. “It is a simple act that pays dividends when it comes to keeping ourselves healthy and safe. Handwashing is also one of the key cornerstones of COVID-19 prevention. Now more than ever, as we embrace the new normal and live with COVID-19, hand hygiene needs to become an integral part of our daily routine and our lives as we live through this pandemic and beyond to protect us from diseases.”

RELATED: Experts Say You May Want to Pull Out Your COVID Masks—Here’s What to Know

Get Treatment

A senior woman listens as a female doctor gives a diagnosis. The doctor and patient are both wearing protective face masks as the patient is visiting the doctor's office during the COVID-19 crisis.iStock

Don’t hesitate to get treatment if you feel unwell.” Seek health care promptly for testing and/or treatment if you have risk factors for severe illness,” says the CDC. “Treatment may help lower your risk of severe illness, but it needs to be started within a few days of when your symptoms begin.”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

A woman lying in bed sick with the flu blowing her nose

COVID Spikes in 12 Cities

9 Warning Signs You're Drinking Too Much Water

9 Signs of Overhydration

Senior woman patient and doctor with a tablet.
Aging Advice

7 Reasons to Consider Ozempic Over 65

happy young man running by the water
Sprinting Style

8 Ways to Improve Your Running Technique

More For You

US actress Blake Lively looks on during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (

Cast Drama: Blake Lively Rumors

It Ends With Us opened to $50 million at the domestic box office, but rumors about a behind-the-scenes rift between director Justin Baldoni, 40, and Blake Lively, 36, continue to rumble on. Lively plays Lily Bloom, a florist who ends up in a toxic relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), in the first major adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel. The movie hadn’t even been released before the first rumors started about possible friction on set between Baldoni and the rest of the cast. No one has gone on the record to make a statement either way, but plenty of sources have been leaking gossip from the set. Here’s what’s been reported so far.

Creative Differences?

US actress Blake Lively poses for a photocall during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

20 Best Cult Classic Movies

You never quite know when a movie might become a beloved cult classic—many of the following films were not runaway successes when they first came out, but have since cemented their place in cinema history. Comedy, science fiction, romance, and fantasy all feature heavily in this collection, which includes a movie where an actor made Mel Brooks laugh so hard the director lost money from ruined takes. Can you guess which one? Read on to find out!

RELATED: 20 Unforgettable Moments from Iconic Classic Films

Keep ReadingShow less
man in red jacket wearing white mask

10 Symptoms of COVID Now

COVID cases are surging in parts of the U.S., and people are reporting some specific symptoms that differ from past virus mutations. "This year’s summer COVID-19 wave is coming earlier than last year, which occurred in late August and early September," a CDC spokesperson told TODAY. “Viruses mutate all the time, so I’m not surprised to see a new coronavirus variant taking over,” says Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist Scott Roberts, MD. “And I’m guessing it will continue to mutate.” Here are 10 symptoms of the new COVID FLiRT strains — including KP.3, KP.2, and KP.1.1, being reported during the summer surge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Female graphic designer with gray home office

The Best Colors to Paint Your Office

It's no secret that a well-laid-out workspace can do wonders for your productivity. But even outside getting all the tools you need and eliminating distractions, your design decisions can also have an impact on your work—including what shade you have on your walls. If you want to ramp up your output, you might want to consider grabbing a roller and going with one of these options. Read on for the best colors to paint your office, according to productivity experts.

RELATED: How to Ask for a Raise at Work: A Step-by-Step Guide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman eating popcorn and watching Netflix.

Discover 8 Hidden Netflix Features

There’s no denying that the rise of Netflix has forever changed how we watch our favorite shows and movies. Anyone who has ever lost an evening—or even an entire weekend—to a binge-watching session can attest to just how easy it can be to get sucked in and hit that “Are you still watching?” prompt again and again. But even though the streaming service has made it simpler than ever to access content on demand, there are still some handy tricks you might not know about. Read on for eight cool and useful Netflix features you’re probably not using.

RELATED: Netflix Just Renewed These Hit Series for a Thrilling Second Season

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.