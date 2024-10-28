Costco’s Latest Product Drop Has Shoppers Lining Up—Don’t Miss Out

Costco is known for its incredible, limited-time product releases, and shoppers better hurry if they want to try one of the season’s most popular items: the Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake Loaf, available in stores for just $9.99. “Costco’s bakery just brought in this brand new Cinnamon Coffee Cake Loaf! 🤤 It’s crumbly, delicious, and definitely a new favorite! Just $9.99! #costco #coffeecake #cinnamonlover,” Costco Buys shared on Instagram. Here’s what customers are saying about the new cake.
RELATED: Costco Tips for Scoring the Best Kirkland Deals.
Rave Reviews
Shutterstock
The Costco Reddit community is buzzing with praise for the new coffee cake. “Cinnamon coffee cake is outstanding,” one Redditor posted alongside a picture of the loaf. “Oh no. Don’t think I’ve ever seen this in my store and that’s probably for the best,” another responded.
Where Can I Get It?iStock
The cake is expected to be available in warehouses nationwide, though stock may vary depending on location and demand. Costco shared the news on their official Instagram, describing the cake as having “swirls of cocoa and cinnamon batter, and topped with a buttery cinnamon crunch topping. Freshly baked from the Costco Bakery,” according to the caption.
It’s a Deal
ShutterstockAt just $9.99 for the entire loaf, this new coffee cake has even seasoned Costco shoppers excited. Fans are also thrilled that it’s not overly sweet. “For sugar being the first ingredient it’s not nearly as sweet as you’d expect,” one Redditor noted.
RELATED: Costco Expert Reveals Hidden Gems.
Replacement For Coffee Muffins
Copyright @costcobuys/Instagram
Many shoppers are hopeful this cake will fill the void left by Costco’s discontinued coffee cake muffins. “This will have to do until they bring back the muffins,” one commenter shared.
Replacement For Coffee Muffins
Copyright @Costco/Instagram
If you’re not in the mood for coffee cake, Costco has you covered with their new cinnamon cookies. “Our new Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites are a great match for your morning cup of coffee or tea. Freshly baked at the Costco Bakery!” the store posted on Instagram.