I’m a Costco Expert—Here’s How to Find Hidden Gems in Every Aisle

Having a Costco membership opens the door to significant savings. Whether you’re stocking up on household essentials, groceries, or big-ticket items like furniture and electronics, the warehouse giant offers shoppers a wide variety of items at competitively discounted prices. While the idea behind Costco is simple–buy more now to save later, a trip down the packed-jammed aisles filled with bulk items can be overwhelming. With so many products to choose from, it’s easy to miss sales and must-haves, but there are tricks to staying on top of spotting hidden gems throughout the store, according to shopping experts Best Life spoke with.

Check the Seasonal Aisles Shutterstock The holidays are fun, but can be a lot to prepare for. To ensure you have all your needs, Allie Echeverria , MS, RD, LD, modern day home economics expert, suggests checking out the seasonal items right away. “I check seasonal aisles when they are first updated,” she says. “It’s barely September but my local Costco has Christmas decorations. You best bet I’ve already looked through them to see if I want new items.” To score the best finds and deals, frequent the seasonal aisles because they’re updated throughout the holidays, Alexander Ketter, Lead Consumer Expert at Coupons.com says. “Costco is known for changing up its seasonal aisles, and this is where you’ll often find some of the best-hidden gems. Whether it's for Christmas, summer, or even the back-to-school season, these aisles are regularly updated with unique and limited-time offers.”

Shop Early for the Manager’s Special Shutterstock The early shopper gets the best deals, according to Kristen Markel, a Costco superfan and voice behind Warehouse Wanderer. “Many members overlook one of the biggest money-saving opportunities at Costco: the Manager’s Special,” she explains. “Local managers can lower prices on specific items to move them quickly, often marking them down significantly below the regular cost.” To get these deals, Markel suggests arriving when Costco opens and start walking the aisles checking for discounts-beginning with the appliance and furniture sections because that’s where the best lowered prices are, she says. “Look for handwritten price tags; that’s your sign of a great deal. Act fast, though—supplies are always limited.”

Check Out a Different Warehouse Shutterstock Each Costco has different items so if you live nearby more than one warehouse, go the extra mile to explore and widen your options. “I recently found sushi at a local Costco—something I’ve never seen before!” Markel exclaims. “While staples like toilet paper, bakery goods, and the iconic rotisserie chicken are consistent across stores, other products can vary significantly.”

Explore Costco Online Shutterstock Shopping in a Costco offers an exciting thrill, but don't ignore the website that also has hidden gems. "One of the best-kept secrets is the "One of the best-kept secrets is the Costco Next program, which connects members directly with top manufacturers for exclusive discounts," Markel says. "The offerings range from fragrances to bicycles, and the selection frequently changes, so if you don't find something immediately, check back often."



Don’t Skip the Health Aisle Shutterstock The pharmacy is one way to save on prescribed medications, but don’t neglect the surrounding area. You can find great deals that are overlooked. “From vitamins and supplements to top-quality protein powders, Costco frequently stocks premium items at a fraction of the cost you would pay elsewhere,” Ketter says. “You might even find specialized products like essential oils, massage tools, or even yoga gear, which aren’t heavily promoted.”

Head to the International Aisle Shutterstock If you love exploring different types of food and enjoy global cuisines, the international aisle is a must. “Whether you’re after Korean BBQ sauces or exotic snacks, there’s always something new,” Ketter tells us. “Many of these items are not available in regular supermarkets and can be a great way to explore new dishes.”



