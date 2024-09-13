Costco Shoppers Shocked to Find Vince Camuto and Tommy Hilfiger Jackets for $134 Cheaper

If you thrive in colder weather like I do, then flipping your spring and summer wardrobe for fall and winter is probably one of your favorite times of the year. It’s a great way to reevaluate your inventory visually; it forces you to purge your closet; and it gives you a better idea of what items you may want or need for the upcoming season. Speaking of which, if you’re thinking about splurging on a new winter coat this year, then you’re going to want to check out Costco. The warehouse has an underrated supply of shackets (these are perfect for fall), comfy crewneck sweatshirts, fleece hooded jackets, and quilted long coats.

Ahead of fall and winter, shoppers are rushing to Costco to stock up on cold weather basics, including heavy coats and puffer jackets, before they sell out. The store’s clothing section typically includes a broad mixture of Kirkland-brand apparel and name-brand clothing. But most recently, shoppers have spotted luxury brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Vince Camuto for $134 cheaper than retail.

The TikTok account Costco Finds (@costco_finds4u) alerted its 41,000 followers that women’s Tommy Hilfiger jackets are now available at Costco . The outerwear is called the Tommy Hilfiger Ladies’ Quilted Jacket—its twin is called the Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket at the luxury department store.

The thermal insulated jacket has a detachable hood, side pockets, and a water-resistant finish. It comes in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors: red, white, and navy. Costco shoppers can buy it for $34.99, which is a total steal, considering it normally retails for $169.

Costco also has Vince Camuto women’s zip-up jackets for $36.99. Coats of this style typically resale for $100 on third-party platforms like Poshmark, while newer silhouettes go for upwards of $200 at department stores like Macy’s. Either way, you’re going to be saving $60 at minimum by shopping at Costco.

The Vince Camuto Ladies Hooded Full-Zip Jacket features a roomy hood, lined interior, and deep pockets. Its below-hip length will provide extra warmth as temperatures begin to dip, and it’s stylish enough to wear from work to date night. Choose from blue-gray, black, or tan.

Costco shoppers are eager to get their hands on the Tommy Hilfiger and Vince Camuto jackets. In the comments, one user said, “Love the Vince Camuto” to which Costco Finds replied, “It’s the nicest looking jacket there.”

“Saw the Camuto jacket at Costco two weeks ago. It’s nice!” commented another.

A Canadian Costco shopper said they spotted the Tommy Hilfiger jacket at their location, too, for $54.99.