If You Live in These States, Costco Is Opening Up Near You This Summer

Everything's bigger at Costco, and that includes its plans for the summer: The wholesale retailer is opening up several new locations across the U.S., including three that are having their grand openings this week. If you've been looking to bulk up on your staples—and to see if those Kirkland Signature products, sheet cakes, and the cult favorite $1.50 hot dog and soda special is worth the hype—there may be some good news for you. Read on to find out if one of the five new Costco locations opening up in summer 2021 is near you.

RELATED: Costco Just Announced It's Bringing Back This COVID Precaution.

1 Tennessee

New location: Murfreesboro (1524 Beasie Road)

Details: The Murfreesboro Costco just opened its doors this past week on July 20, after more than six years of planning. More than 1,400 people visited the new Costco on its first day, according to the Daily News Journal. Tennessee's newest Costco includes a tire service center, a pharmacy, an optical center, and a food court.

Opening date: July 20

2 Arkansas

New location: Little Rock (16901 Chenal Parkway)

Details: This newly opened location includes a pizza kitchen, an independent optometrist, a pharmacy, a food court, and plenty of other perks for Costco members. And people were lining up to see it for themselves. "We wanted to be the first ones here," Costco member John Bui told a local NBC News affiliate. "No budget, no goal except to hit every aisle."

Opening date: July 21

RELATED: This Insider Secret Will Save You Money Every Time You Shop at Costco.

3 Oklahoma

New location: Moore (2651 S. Telephone Road)

Details: The newest Oklahoma Costco location boasts 150,000 square feet and includes a gas station, tire service center, hearing aid center, optical department, pharmacy, and food court.

Opening date: July 22

4 Illinois

New location: Naperville (1255 E. Ogden Avenue)

Details: Naperville already has one Costco that opened in 2003, but this new store will be part of the redevelopment of the East Ogden Mall, which has been sitting vacant for the last seven years. If you want to sign up now, head to 1163 E. Ogden Ave., Suite 363—weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—to become a member before the store opens next month!

Opening date: August 19

RELATED: 15 Tricks Costco Uses to Get You to Overspend.

5 Missouri

New location: Springfield (279 North Eastgate Avenue)

Details: Not much is known about this new Costco, but you can also sign up to become a member already before it opens. On the Costco website, it says future shoppers can head to 1630 E Bradford Pkwy., Unit B, on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to do so.

Opening date: Expected to open in August 2021

RELATED: The 20 Worst Things to Buy at Costco.